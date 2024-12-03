Álvaro García Ortiz tries to demonstrate that the leak did not come from the Prosecutor’s Office and that the indicated media already had Ayuso’s boyfriend’s email
The judge of the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court Ángel Luis Hurtado agreed this Tuesday, at the proposal of the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz, and the Madrid Provincial Prosecutor, Pilar Rodríguez, to be investigated in the case he is investigating for revelation of secrets …
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Supreme #Court #judge #summons #Miguel #Ángel #Rodríguez #journalists #witnesses #request #attorney #general
Leave a Reply