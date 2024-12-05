The investigator of the case being followed in the Supreme Court against former minister José Luis Ábalos for alleged crimes of corruption in public contracts to bring medical supplies to Spain during the pandemic has agreed to incorporate into the investigation the documentation deposited this Wednesday by the defense of the businessman Víctor de Aldama, who has previously been investigated in the National Court for the same events as Ábalos.

The judge of the Second Chamber of the high court, Leopoldo Puente, has issued an order in which he considers the documentation delivered by the commission agent incorporated into the case, so it will be available to the parties in person, although he refuses to request the judge of the Santiago Pedraz National Court, which is investigating Aldama for another matter other than the case of the mask contracts, the dumping of the businessman’s cell phone, as he himself requested.

In the documentation provided by Aldama’s lawyer, José Antonio Choclán, to the Supreme Court, there is an account of the alleged collection of bribes by the former minister in the awarding of previously selected public works contracts. The businessman provided a purchase and sale contract for an apartment worth 1.9 million euros on Paseo de la Castellana that he supposedly signed with the politician, when he was in charge of the Ministry of Transport, to ensure the collection of the aforementioned commissions for awards to companies that Aldama represented.

Precisely the delivery of the documentation took place on the same day that Ábalos confirmed that he will testify in the Supreme Court on the 12th, when he is summoned by the judge with the status of being investigated. The instructor also summoned Aldama and the former advisor of the former minister, Koldo García, on December 16 and 17 once he took over the investigation initiated in the National Court to both in what has to do with the facts related in a “direct and inseparable way.” “with the conduct of the accused Ábalos.









As clarified by the instructor Puente, “the facts that objectively make up the perimeter of this case consist of the awarding of contracts between the Administration or entities linked to it to private companies or equivalent conduct.”

The cell phone in the possession of the UCO

In the 37-page document deposited yesterday before the judge, Aldama stated that he has evidence of the criminal conduct that he accuses himself of and in which he involves Ábalos and Koldo García in a cell phone that the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard gave him. seized within the framework of the investigation for alleged VAT fraud on hydrocarbons that led to preventive detention. That is the reason why the head of Central Court 5, Santiago Pedraz, is investigating him.

Magistrate Leopoldo Puente rules out requesting the instructor of the National Court to dump said mobile phone in the possession of the investigators. At least for now and until Aldama declares in the Supreme Court.

In the ruling, the instructor of the Second Chamber “points out that there is no reason, at this time, to request that Central Court number 5 of the National Court dump his mobile phone or send the telephone terminal to the Supreme Court instructor, without prejudice to what could be resolved in its procedure and to clarify, in the statement of the investigated person scheduled for next December 16, in what specific aspects he considers it relevant to the facts that are investigated here.”