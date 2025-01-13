The Supreme Court judge calls the attorney general to testify and charges his right-hand man in the Prosecutor’s Office

The judge of the Supreme Court has called for Álvaro García Ortiz, attorney general of the State, to be investigated on January 29, in the case of the alleged leak of documentation of Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s partner. A day later, the provincial prosecutor of Madrid will appear and the judge also charges Diego Villafañe, lieutenant prosecutor of the Technical Secretariat of the Prosecutor’s Office, who will testify on February 5. The magistrate even points to the Presidency of the Government as a key step for the full publication of the email in the press on March 14.

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez questions the story of Ayuso’s partner when he was forced to tell the truth in the Supreme Court

Judge Ángel Hurtado understands that “there is an indicative basis to presume the relevant participation” of both in the leak of an email in which González Amador’s defense confessed his two tax crimes. The instructor considers that the attorney general, the senior prosecutor of Madrid and the lieutenant prosecutor of the Technical Secretariat could have “concerted to reveal secrets or confidential information relating to another citizen”, data that “should not have been disclosed.

The communications that the Central Operational Unit intervened in its records, says the judge, support his theory by which Álvaro García Ortiz must declare: “The sequence and haste of those steps highlight a rush on the part of the attorney general to collect a certain information,” he explains. Villafañe, he explains, could have had “a relevant role, if you will, minor.”

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez lied before the Supreme Court



The magistrate even considers that this email left the Prosecutor’s Office “destined” to the Presidency of the Government and from there to a media outlet, El Plural, which published the email in its entirety on the morning of March 14. “The Presidency of the Government is taking steps to publish it,” he explains.