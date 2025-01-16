The Supreme Court forces the youtuber Dalas Review to publish before millions of followers the conviction for defaming his ex-father-in-law

The Supreme Court has declared final the sentence of the YouTuber ‘Dalas Review’ to compensate his ex-partner’s father with 12,000 euros for violating his honor and, in addition, to broadcast that sentence on his channel up to four times, where he currently has more than 11 million followers. The judges of the Civil Court have rejected the YouTuber’s last appeal against the sentence of the Barcelona Court that convicted him of insulting the person affected in several of his videos.

Daniel Santomé, YouTuber known as ‘Dalas Review’, was brought to justice by the father of his ex-partner, the streamer also known as ‘Miare’. In the context of a conflict between the two over a pet that they both had in common, the YouTuber published a series of videos in which he directly insulted his ex-partner’s father, also using his image without permission. The lawsuit was filed by lawyer David Bravo.

The courts have unanimously declared that Dalas Review violated the honor and image of the person affected and that he must pay compensation of 12,000 euros. The Barcelona Court clarified that he was obliged to broadcast the sentence on his channel, although not to read it personally as a court had previously said, where he has more than 11 million followers.

The streamer took his case to the Civil Chamber of the Supreme Court, which rejected the appeal. The ruling of the Barcelona Court, explain the judges of the high court, “does not show any relevant, objective discrepancy” with the usual judicial criteria on conflicts between freedom of expression and honor and one’s own image. The Dalas Review’s appeal is inadmissible, and he can still go to the Constitutional Court, his conviction is final, he is ordered to pay costs and must pay compensation.

The decision, released this Thursday by Facuaaccording to lawyer David Bravo, is a relevant resolution because he understands that it is pioneering: “We had obtained this type of conviction for publications on Twitter, such as those of Luis Pineda for attacking the honor of Rubén Sánchez, but it is the first time that a sentence forces a YouTuber to publish a weekly video for a month on their main channel, which has more than 11 million followers,” he explains.

Other rulings from different chambers of the Supreme Court regarding YouTubers have even led to a ban on uploading videos to this social network. The Criminal Court banned a YouTuber from uploading videos to his channel for five years after committing a crime by humiliating a person by giving him cookies filled with toothpaste.