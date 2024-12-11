The Supreme Court forces mobile home owners to obtain an urban planning license

The Supreme Court has issued a ruling establishing that a mobile home needs an urban planning license to be used and lived in. The judges explain that this type of construction is not comparable to a trailer but rather to, for example, a prefabricated house, and that it must pass the filter of those responsible for municipal urban planning for “an imperative reason of general interest such as the protection of the environment.” environment and the urban environment.

The design of these houses, explains the Supreme Court, is “incompatible” with a trailer even though it can be used as transportation occasionally. “They have been designed and created to provide a house, home, to a person or group of people, either temporarily or permanently,” so they are a home and not a vehicle.

The judges have analyzed the case of a company, Agrocampingwhich fought the refusal of the Tarragona City Council to legalize several of these mobile homes in a campsite called ‘Las Palmeras’ that this company managed in Platja Llarga. In 2017, the council carried out an inspection and found that, among other works, “livable white trailers were being installed.” The company understood that it did not need a planning license for these mobile homes and took its allegations to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court explains that the company’s intention was, explicitly, to convert the campsite into a resort with these mobile homes between bungalows. “The intended transformation with the placement of the “mobile-homes” on existing land on non-developable land which, after the corresponding works, has been provided with water, electricity and drainage services, implies a use of the land that requires urban planning authorization,” they say.

It is not enough for that mobile home to be on land that has a camping license. This type of housing, recognizes the Supreme Court, combines “elements that are typical of vehicles along with other elements that are typical of housing” but one of these houses is “incompatible” with its use as a towable vehicle “although occasionally they may be, since they have been designed and created to provide a house, a home” although they retain “certain abilities for mobility.” “Its assimilation must be done with the prefabricated house and not with the trailer.”