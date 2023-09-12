The judges of the Supreme Court of Israel had not entered the courtroom when the currency, the shekel, had already fallen to its lowest since 2020 and a deputy from Benjamin Netanyahu’s party (Likud), Tally Gotlib, shouted before the cameras: “ “This is a circus at the expense of the people!” It was the first proof of the importance – with live broadcasts – of the hearing in which the court judges are listening – and frequently interrupting – this Tuesday the arguments for and against the first key law of the judicial reform of the Netanyahu government. It is a rule that removed from the Supreme Court itself the possibility of declaring “unreasonable” decisions of the Executive and other elected public officials. Parliament approved it in July with the votes of all the deputies of the right-wing coalition government (Likud, ultra-nationalists and ultra-Orthodox) and none of the opposition, which was absent in protest.

It is the first hearing in the 75-year history of the Supreme Court with all 15 judges. It did not take long for it to become a ping-pong of statements and a legal and political debate on the separation of powers. Some magistrates have hinted at their opposition to the law, such as the president, Esther Hayut, by pointing out that depriving the Supreme Court of the power to supervise the reasonableness of the Government’s decisions means that there is “law, but not justice”; or Yitzhak Amit, with the phrase: “Democracy does not die in several big blows, but step by step.”

They have until January to issue a sentence. If they annul the law and the Executive rebels (as some minister has suggested), Israel would enter a constitutional crisis three years before the next elections. This morning, 10 coalition deputies and the president of the parliamentary Justice Commission, Simja Rotman, tweeted the same phrase: “The Knesset [el Parlamento nacional] “she will not submissively allow herself to be trampled.” It was uttered last week by the Speaker of Parliament, Amir Ohana, in a warning tone.

In addition to being politically explosive, the case is unprecedented. In the absence of a Constitution, Israel is guided by 13 basic laws. What the Supreme Court is debating to annul is an amendment to one of them. In the nineties, the then president of the court, Aharon Barak, established the power of the Supreme Court to strike down normal laws that contravene basic laws, in the style of a Constitutional Court in other countries. This has happened since then on twenty occasions, but never with one of the fundamental rules. “We cannot annul a basic law every now and then. It has to be a mortal blow to the basic pillars of the State as a democratic State,” the president of the court stressed during the hearing.

The legitimacy of the Supreme Court to take this unprecedented step, as well as the essence of the separation of powers and the rule of law, have been at the center of the debate. Representatives of Parliament, the Government and Rotman have argued that the court lacks the power. Annulling the law, they have defended, would be equivalent to doing so also with the popular will, represented by the legislative and executive powers.

― “This is the court… The debate cannot be held in [el Tribunal de] Strasbourg, but here,” one of the judges replied to Rotman.

― “The debate belongs to Parliament,” he responded.

Rotman, from the far-right Religious Zionism formation, has also called the Supreme Court judges “elite” who only “look out for their own interests.” The president of the court has responded that they are only guided by the “vital interests of the public.” “Not us, not our status, not our honor,” she clarified.

Protest in front of the Supreme Court by supporters of the reform, this Tuesday in Jerusalem. AMIR COHEN (REUTERS)

Just before the start, the Minister of Justice and architect of the reform, Yariv Levin, has described the hearing as a “deadly blow to democracy and the status of the Knesset” with “total absence of authority.” On the contrary, the leader of the opposition, Yair Lapid, has considered “inapplicable” to this case the “discrepancies regarding whether the Supreme Court can annul a basic law.” “It is an irresponsible document in which someone wrote ‘basic law’ and has since asked that it be treated as if it were the Bible,” he added.

The latest Voice of Israel Index, the August poll think tank Israel Institute for Democracy, reflects the polarization that the reform is causing, which has also brought to light broader social gaps latent in the 80% of Jewish citizens. 34% of Israelis support the Supreme Court annulling the law under debate, 37% oppose it and 29% do not speak out.

One of each

Detractors of the reform consider that the objective is to slowly turn the country into a dictatorship or a case similar to that of Turkey, Poland or Hungary. Something that was implicitly alluded to this Tuesday by the representative of the Government’s legal advisor, Aner Helman, when drawing attention to “what has happened in the world in the last 10 years.” The advisor, Gali Baharav-Miara, Prime Minister Netanyahu’s bête noire, has declined to represent the Executive, as the position would correspond to her. Helman, a private lawyer, did it.

Since the presentation of the reform in January, tens of thousands of Israelis – hundreds of thousands, in the largest gatherings – have demonstrated against it, especially in Tel Aviv. On Monday, on the eve of the court hearing, there was a small protest in front of the house of the Minister of Justice and another, larger one (about 20,000 people) in front of the headquarters of the Supreme Court, in Jerusalem.

The initiative (a legislative package) aims to undermine the Supreme Court’s counterbalancing role. The Government calls it “rebalancing” or “correcting” the balance between powers.

Each leg of the Executive has its interests, which converge on the same target: removing filters from the Supreme Court and modifying the composition of the committee that elects the judges. The far-right partners linked to the colonization movement (those who are pushing the most to carry it forward) see the Supreme Court as the last obstacle to their plans in the occupied Palestinian territories. The ultra-Orthodox want to push forward a formal exemption from compulsory military service (the Supreme Court shot down a previous similar proposal). Netanyahu is accused in three cases, but given the noise generated, he has been looking for a way out of the mess he has created for months.

The reform has plunged Israel into one of its greatest political and social crises. In addition to the division within the Jewish majority, the shekel has weakened (0.2% more, this Tuesday) and the protest has reached the Armed Forces, the most respected institution in the country. Netanyahu, furthermore, remains uninvited to the White House, something unprecedented since the 1970s, and the president of the United States, Joe Biden, has lamented the radical nature of his administration.

