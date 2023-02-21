Paying less compensation for being over 60 years of age is not discriminatory, as long as the established legal minimum is respected. This is how the Supreme Court concludes in a sentence made public this Tuesday and which also unifies doctrine precisely at a time when the second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, has shown herself willing to address a comprehensive reform of dismissal that implies reformulating the causes and establishing compensation depending on the circumstances of the worker, what has been called “a la carte dismissal”.

The Social Chamber of the Supreme Court has established in a sentence that “it did not constitute discrimination based on age” the agreement on collective dismissal reached in court between a private company and the representatives of the workers who agreed to less compensation for the affected aged 60 or over, taking into account that, regardless of their age, the compensation agreed for all workers improved the applicable legal minimum, according to the ruling to which this newspaper has accessed.

The Supreme Court considers that there was “an objective, reasonable and proportionate justification for this difference in treatment”, since workers aged 60 or over are “very close” to accessing a retirement pension, standing at the gates of it with the receipt of unemployment benefits. For this reason, they can more easily benefit from the possibility of entering into a special Social Security agreement than those provided for in the Workers’ Statute for collective dismissal procedures of companies not insolvent in favor of workers over 55 years of age.

In this way, the high court dismissed the appeal of a worker who was 60 years old at the time of the dismissal against the ruling of the Superior Court of Justice of Castilla-La Mancha, which endorsed the agreement between the representatives of Elcogás and the unions. The woman, who was 60 years old at the time of her dismissal, in March 2016, was offered compensation of 83,505.43 euros at the rate of 26 days of salary per year of service, of which 66,804.34 euros corresponded to to the legal compensation of 20 days per year worked and 16,701.09 euros to the compensation improvement offered.

Pact with the unions



The court emphasizes, first of all, that regardless of their age, the compensation agreed for all workers improved the applicable legal minimum and even contemplated various correction factors favorable to those who received a lower salary. It also points out that the agreement reached between the company and the workers’ representatives was “the result of collective bargaining and adopted by those who were legitimized for them, so there is not from this purely formal perspective “any line of illegality” the document needs.

The magistrates argue their ruling that “younger workers have a more uncertain professional and life path left, they are still far from the retirement pension, and it is objectively more difficult than the Social Security benefits that they may receive in the future reach until the moment of accessing that pension.

“The sacrifice required of those who are in one age group or another is reasonable and proportionate, and it is objectively justified that the agreement to distribute the costs of the total amount of the compensation amount reached with the company favors to a greater extent the group that is furthest away from the moment of retirement”, concludes the sentence.

This ruling can be understood as an endorsement of the “a la carte dismissal” defended by Díaz, who advocates paying different compensation based on personal circumstances, including age. And it occurs precisely on the same day that Congress debates a proposal by Esquerra Republicana (ERC) to recover the 45 days of compensation for unfair dismissal, with a cap of 42 monthly payments in a collective dismissal, which United We Can vote in favor of, according to progress this Tuesday the Minister of Labor.