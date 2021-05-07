Ethernet cable, in a file image. Getty Images

Chamber III of the Supreme Court (TS) has endorsed, in application of a recent judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), the municipal fee for private use or special use of the local public domain for companies that act in the fixed telephony and Internet access sector. The CJEU had issued a judgment on January 27 on a preliminary ruling raised by the Supreme Court in favor of the thesis defended by the Pamplona City Council, which was an endorsement of the collection of fees that consistories like this one carries out to landline and internet companies for the use of the local public domain.

The high court has thus estimated the resources of the Pamplona city council and other municipalities that had filed appeals after the court ruling in favor of Orange in previous instances.

In the ruling, whose magistrate was Isaac Merino Jara, Justice estimates, in accordance with European law, that both companies that have infrastructure and those that rent this infrastructure to provide these services will have to pay these taxes. On the other hand, the Supreme Court has not ruled on how it should be quantified, nor has it made any express statement condemning the payment of costs.

This rate is quantified in 1.5% of the gross income that each company invoices annually in the municipal term. For the Pamplona City Council, the collection of this 1.5% fee for the use of the public domain represents an income each year of around 200,000 euros. The city councils of Salamanca, Alicante, Mataró (Barcelona) and Alcobendas (Madrid) also appealed.

According to the ruling, the fact that the rate of 1.5%, which is included in municipal tax ordinances such as those of the Pamplona City Council, seriously affects the use of the public domain by companies from different sectors (not only telecommunications) “cannot be considered a canon for resource installation rights ”.

Preliminary question

It was the Supreme Court itself that presented two preliminary questions to the CJEU to clarify the application of this rate to companies that provide mobile telephony services first (in 2012), and then fixed telephony and internet (in 2018, current judgment) .

In the aforementioned judgment of the CJEU, it was established that articles 12 and 13 of the directive “must be interpreted in the sense that they do not oppose a national regulation that imposes on companies that own the infrastructures or networks necessary for electronic communications and that use these to provide fixed telephony and internet access services, a fee whose amount is determined exclusively on the basis of the gross income obtained annually by these companies in the territory of the Member State in question ”.

In application of this doctrine, the Supreme Court has notified several judgments in which it estimates the resources of the municipalities of Pamplona, ​​Salamanca, Alicante, Mataró (Barcelona) and Alcobendas (Madrid) in relation to the settlement of these fees, which were appealed by the Orange company.