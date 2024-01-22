The Supreme Court of the United States ruled this Monday in favor of the federal government so that it can remove the barbed wire that Texas authorities placed on a stretch of the border with Mexico to stop migrants.

With five votes in favor and four against, The high court ruled in favor of the Joe Biden Administrationwhich reported that the barrier prevented Border Patrol agents from accessing the area and carrying out their duties.

The governor of Texas, Republican Greg Abbott, ordered the placement of barbed wire on a stretch of the border in Eagle Pass as part of his plan to reduce the crossing of migrants in an irregular situation.

After Border Patrol agents cut part of the wire, The Government of Texas sued the federal Administration alleging that they caused damage to state property.

A federal judge first ruled in favor of the Biden Administration, but then the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals sided with Texas, establishing that federal agents could only move the barrier in the event of a medical emergency.

He This Monday, the Supreme Court overturned the decision of the appeals court, with a very slim majority.

Progressive judges Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson voted in favor of the Biden Administration; and conservatives John Roberts and Amy Barrett.

Conservative justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh sided with Texas.

The Texas governor has waged a political, media and judicial battle against Biden over immigration management at the border.

In addition to the placement of the barbed wire, Abbott has sent dozens of buses carrying migrants to Washington and several other Democratic-run cities.

He also installed a controversial buoy barrier on a stretch of the Rio Grande that separates the border between Texas and Mexico, and promoted a law to criminalize migrants who cross the border irregularly, both measures highly criticized by the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

