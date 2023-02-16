The Supreme Court has raised its doubts about the legality of article 92.7 of the Civil Code to the Constitutional Court, to the extent that it “absolutely” prohibits judges from approving joint custody when one of the two parents of the minor is being investigated for alleged bad treatments. The Civil Chamber of the Supreme Court considers that this norm prevents an assessment of the “seriousness” of each reported case, which in specific cases could entail an infringement of fundamental rights, making special mention of the best interest of the minor who enshrines the Constitution.

What the magistrates of the Civil Chamber question is that the article that they submit to the consideration of the guarantee body “operates with an imperative and automatic nature”, without the judge or court being able to ponder “the nature or scope of the crime that is attributed to one or to both parents, nor the effect that it unleashes in the relationship with the minor sons or daughters”. The contested precept establishes that “joint guardianship shall not proceed when either of the parents is involved in a criminal proceeding initiated for attempting to threaten the life, physical integrity, liberty, moral integrity or liberty and sexual indemnity of the other spouse or of the children who live with both”.

The same norm adds that joint custody will not proceed “when the judge notices, based on the allegations of the parties and the evidence carried out, the existence of well-founded indications of domestic or gender violence.” And it specifies that “the existence of ill-treatment of animals, or the threat of causing them, as a means to control or victimize any of these people will also be appreciated for these purposes.” For the Supreme Court, this precept can not only harm constitutionally recognized rights, but also be contrary to the European Convention on Human Rights, the Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union.

The Civil Chamber considers that from the application of the norms of the Civil Code to the specific case that must be resolved, damage may be derived for the minor who has been counting on joint custody by their parents. The Supreme Court argues that this regime allows the minor to “keep alive, direct, regular and close ties with his father and mother.” He adds that he “enjoys excellent relations with them and, furthermore, said regime is developing without any negative impact.”

The problem arose after the couple —formed by two police officers— had separated, without the woman initially exposing any mistreatment. Initially, the court of First Instance of Palma de Mallorca agreed to joint custody, for alternate weeks. During the court proceedings, the woman denounced her partner, claiming to have been the object of a physical assault. The case was investigated and the Court for Violence against Women number 1 in Palma issued an order to file. This resolution was appealed and the Provincial Court considered that the contradictory versions of the parties about what happened should give way to an oral trial. Based on the continuity of the process, the woman requested that the provisions of the aforementioned article 92.7 of the Civil Code on the incompatibility between joint custody and a procedure related to alleged ill-treatment be activated.

Regarding the relevance of the facts denounced, the Supreme Court states in the question of unconstitutionality that it has raised with the guarantee body that in this case the indications of alleged ill-treatment arise from a “specific incident”. He describes what happened, explaining that said incident arose “derived from a discussion about the child’s backpack, during which, allegedly, the father hit the mother’s forearm without causing injury.” The Civil Chamber also explains that there is no record that the minor had suffered “any negative consequence derived from said event.” And he deduces from all this that “there is not the slightest hint of vicarious violence.”

The Civil Chamber emphasizes that in a case like this, in which there is a complaint by the mother, related to blows to the forearm, a case of automatic application of article 92.7 of the Civil Code is raised. Said article and the existence of said complaint suppose —continues the reasoning of the Supreme Court— “an irremediable obstacle for the maintenance of a shared custody regime, which has been considered, in separate judicial decisions and in a specialist report, more beneficial to the best interests of the minor”.

The resolution emphasizes, however, that “the psychological opinion carried out at the request of the court considers advisable” the joint custody regime that had been in place, and also emphasizes that the aforementioned provision of the Civil Code does not require proof of ill-treatment, since “it is enough that either of the parents is involved in a criminal process, not yet prosecuted, so that joint custody is vetoed ”. The Supreme Court exposes the Constitutional Court that, in his opinion, “there are other less burdensome alternative measures, such as prudent judicial discretion, to avoid situations such as those that the precept wants to prevent, the questioned norm being disproportionate, insofar as it does not allow it to enter into I play the best interest of the minor, of the highest constitutional rank.”