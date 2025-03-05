The US Supreme Court has taken position for the first time on the frantic and ambitious executive activity of Donald Trump and has taken the position contrary to the US president, in what is the beginning of a wide battle between … the New York billionaire and justice on the limits of presidential powers.

The nine judges made a very divided decision (5-4) in which they denied the requirement of the Trump administration to block a decision of a lower court on the blockage of the multimillionaire external help from the United States through the State Department and the US International Development Agency (USAID, in its acronym in English).

A federal judge from Washington, Amir Ali, had ordered the Trump administration to unlock the 2,000 million dollars of foreign aid blocked by the US president through executive order in the first bars of his mandate

The High Court does not impose the payments to be launched immediately, but requires the judge to decide to “clarify with what obligations the government must fulfill” specifically.

The judges did not enter at the bottom of the matter-on whether the president may or may not block those assignments approved by Congress-but his decision caused an evident division in the court, which has a reinforced majority of conservative magistrates (6-3), forged thanks to the three nominations that Trump could do during his first mandate.

“I am stunned,” wrote conservative judge Samuel Alito, in charge of writing the position of the minority. «Can a single district judge who probably lack jurisdiction to have the unlimited power to force the US government to pay (and probably losing forever) 2,000 million dollars of taxpayers? The answer to that question should be an emphatic ‘no’ ».

That judge of the lower court had required Trump to begin payments after the Trump administration seems to make deaf ears to a previous decision that imposed that the 90 days of freezing the foreign aid he had signed had been done too urgently.