The express reform decree of the contentious-administrative legislation to force the Supreme Court in record time to establish doctrine on restrictions without a state of alarm has fallen very badly in high court. According to all the sources consulted at the Villa de Paris headquarters, the publication of the decree “It was not consulted or agreed” with anyone from the Supreme. According to these same sources, neither were the magistrates of the Third Chamber, who will have to decide against the clock on the hypothetical resources, were not informed about the modifications that Moncloa planned.

Moreover, these sources abound, the president of the Supreme Court and the Judiciary, Carlos Lesmes, and the president of the Contentious-Administrative Chamber, César Tolosa, They learned from the press that same Tuesday of Moncloa’s project to involve the high court in measures against the pandemic. And all this, despite the fact that the first vice president, Carmen Calvo, after the Council of Ministers stated flatly that the Supreme Court was aware of the express reform of the Litigation legislation and that, in reality, this decree was a “Recognition” of the “nuclear space” that the Supreme Court has in the “jurisdictional unit.”

“Endorsed”



Beyond the surprise, the discomfort in the high court is above all to understand that the Government has “washed its hands” and has “endorsed” the judges with the task of “governing” Given the refusal of the Executive to promote health legislation in Parliament that would guarantee communities the power to cut fundamental rights in emergencies such as the current one without the need to involve the courts. The common opinion in the Supreme Court, even publicly expressed by Tolosa himself, is that the one chosen by the Executive of Pedro Sánchez is a “bad solution” that the magistrates give their opinion on the measures before their implementation at the national level.

In addition, there are many Villa de Paris robes who believe that there may be problems in unifying doctrine against the clock when resources are based in very specific issues of a specific community or autonomous city with an epidemic or even geographical panorama (such as the archipelagos) of its own.

In the Supreme Court they are convinced that some «very convulsive weeks legally » and they fear that the judges will be blamed for keeping citizens in suspense while they resolve the more than presumable cascade of appeals to the decisions of the respective superior courts of justice.