The Social Chamber of the Supreme Court has issued a ruling that unifies doctrine in which it denies the right to retire early to a bank employee who resigned when she was informed of her transfer to another province due to the office closure plan that she was carrying out. out Banco Mare Nostrum, an entity in which the woman had been working for 36 years.

In the ruling, advanced by Five Days and collected by Europa Pressit is explained that The law in force at the time of the events did not allow early withdrawal when the employment contract was terminated at the request of the worker.

This was modified a posteriori, in the 2021 pension reform, when the termination of the employment contract at the worker’s will was included among the causes for being able to retire early.

The woman, who He started working at Banco Mare Nostrum in November 1978was included in the plan of internal flexibility measures with a reduction in her working hours and salary by 20% from July 29, 2013. This plan contemplated transfers to other work centers “in order to minimize the impact on employment derived from the closure of offices and adjustment of staff in departments”.

In November 2014, the entity informed the worker that it had been decided to transfer her workplace to the Villamalea (Albacete) office.and must join it within a period of 30 calendar days. Dissatisfied with this transfer, the woman He asked the company to terminate his employment relationship.which was granted with effect from November 23, 2014.

In 2019, the plaintiff filed application for a retirement pension, which was denied because they were then 61 years old, an age more than two years lower than the legal age of 65 years, and because the cessation of work had not occurred for reasons not attributable to the free will of the worker. Although he complained against this decision to Social Security, it again rejected his claims and appealed to the courts.

Worker’s lawsuit and INSS appeal

In a first ruling, issued in May 2021 by the Social Court number 10 of Malaga, the worker was ruled in favor in her lawsuit against the National Social Security Institute (INSS), recognizing her right to access the early retirement, with a regulatory base of 2,874.33 euros, in a percentage of 70% and with effect from October 31, 2019.

The INSS appealed this first ruling to the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA), which ruled in favor of Social Security and revoked the previous ruling, denying the woman the right to early retirement.

It was then that the plaintiff filed an appeal for the unification of doctrine before the Supreme Court. In its ruling, the High Court indicates that the wording applicable to this case is the wording prior to that provided by Law 21/2021 on the guarantee of the purchasing power of pensions.

Thus, the law applicable at that time (article 207 of the General Social Security Law) required that, in order to access early retirement, the termination of employment had to have occurred as a result of a business restructuring situation that would prevent the continuity of the employment relationship.

In this way, the Supreme Court indicates that among the causes for benefiting from early retirement the extinctive cause of the case analyzed was not present: the termination of the employment contract that the worker can opt for as a consequence of geographical mobility decided by the company nor the termination at the will of the worker.

In short, the High Court interprets that the extinctive causes that at that time allowed access to early retirement for reasons not attributable to the worker were not only legally assessed in article 207 of the General Social Security Law, but also in the wording applicable”were tied exclusively and clearly to business restructuring situations“.

“Quite clearly, in accordance with the wording of article 207.1 d) prior to Law 21/2021 – the wording that is applicable here -, early retirement for reasons not attributable to the free will of the worker was not available to those who had terminated their contract as a reaction to a business decision of geographical mobility,” says the Supreme Court, which thus confirms the ruling of the TSJA and rejects the appellant’s claims.