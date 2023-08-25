The Supreme Court has definitively rejected the review, requested by the PSOE, of the more than 30,000 votes declared invalid in the Community of Madrid after the July 23 elections. The High Court’s Holiday Chamber, in a ruling handed down this Friday, concludes that “the mere difference in the results” that the Socialists adduced – the 1,323 votes that led to assigning the last seat to the PP in Madrid – “is not a sufficient basis for review”. The Supreme Court has made this decision with the criteria against the Prosecutor’s Office, which ruled in favor of reviewing the invalid votes “given the tightness of the electoral result.”

The slam of the review of null votes buries the possibility that the PSOE clung to to recover a seat in Madrid that could change the scenario of the negotiation of the investiture of the next president of the Government. After the recount of the votes corresponding to the Electoral Census of Absent Residents (CERA), the Spaniards residing abroad, the PP won the PSOE that last seat for the Madrid constituency, which led the popular to add their deputy number 137 and the PSOE to drop one and stay at 121. The seat changed parties by a difference of only 1,323 votes in Madrid, where the PP garnered 41.09% of the votes, 1,463,112 votes and 16 seats, while the PSOE it achieved 28.21%, 1,004,567 votes and 10 deputies.

With the loss of that representative, the PSOE is left with 121 deputies, so, to be able to invest Pedro Sánchez, it needs the support not only of its partners in the last legislature —Sumar, ERC, EH Bildu, PNV and BNG— but also of Junts. If the Socialists had won that last seat in Madrid, it would have been enough for them to have abstained from the party of Carles Puigdemont, the former Catalan president who fled to Belgium.

The Supreme Court maintains that it is not possible to access the “preventive” review of the 30,000 invalid votes “in case an erroneous assessment of the null vote in favor of” the PSOE could be appreciated. “It is a mere option that does not respond to the principle of legal certainty and conservation of the acts that the LOREG (Organic Law of the General Electoral Regime) includes.”

The court explains that it is not possible to accept the argument put forward by the Socialists, and shared by the Prosecutor’s Office, that the declaration of nullity of those 30,000 votes was carried out by the citizens that make up the Roundtables, “laymen in law”, who lack technical-legal knowledge, and that this lack of training makes it convenient to review the null vote. “Such an allegation seems to be unaware —the magistrates indicate— the pillars on which the electoral process is based, since LOREG precisely starts from the principle of democratic participation and citizen intervention in the electoral process, the aspect being questioned here being irrelevant ”. The magistrates point out that the assessment of the validity or invalidity of the vote “is not a complex legal operation.” “It is carried out in the public act of scrutiny, in which each of the votes is examined by the president of the Table (article 95.4) and reveals each ballot to the other members of the Table, auditors and representatives of the candidacies, according to criteria pre-established in the LOREG”.

The court —made up of magistrates Antonio Sempere, Julián Sánchez Melgar, Isabel Perelló, Ángel Blasco and María Ángeles Parra— also highlights the presence of representatives and attorneys of the different political formations, “who guarantee a correct examination of the vote and who have the capacity to protest every vote. For this reason, it is not possible to question the work that the Law attributes to citizens in the electoral process, so that the allegation must be dismissed.

According to the Supreme Court, no matter how broad the interpretive criteria may be to ensure the maximum effectiveness of the right to vote, it cannot be accepted that “the mere adjustment of the result” requires the supervision or verification of the performance of each Board in the performance of its functions. , not based on an irregularity or defect in the electoral process that may imply a lack of correlation between the will of the electoral body and the final result. In addition, the court adds, no arithmetic data or “solvent” statistical calculations have been provided to verify, “even hypothetically”, the relevance of the review of the vote in the final result and in the attribution of the controversial seat.