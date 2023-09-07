The green tide in Mexico has achieved a new conquest this Tuesday. The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) has decriminalized abortion at the federal level throughout the country. This unanimous decision of the highest court obliges federal public health institutions, such as the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) or Pemex, to offer the service on a free basis. free. In addition, indicates the resolution of the Court, in no case may medical personnel be criminalized. This decision is one more step towards the freedom to terminate the pregnancy, after the historical precedent of 2021.

Just two years ago the Supreme Court propped up the course of the feminist struggle. The court ruled that no woman could go to jail for having an abortion, forcing the judges to throw out the criminal case when it came into her hands. In addition, the SCJN ordered the State of Coahuila —where the unconstitutionality action had been filed— to change its penal code. This step should be the first for the rest of the Mexican entities to withdraw the penalties for terminating a pregnancy from their legislation, since the highest court in Mexico prevents sanctioning it. However, progress has been very uneven since then and only 11 states out of 32 have changed their laws.

This Tuesday, thanks to an injunction from the feminist organization Gire, the First Chamber of the Court ruled: “The legal system that penalizes abortion in the Federal Penal Code is unconstitutional, since it violates the human rights of women and people with disabilities.” to gestate”. This represents several advances, on the one hand, it is not only that abortion cannot be criminalized, but also that federal health institutions must provide the service. This was one of the main battles for women’s rights organizations.

In addition, it implies modifying the Federal Criminal Code to eliminate the crime of abortion, which is contemplated in article 329, as “the death of the product of conception at any time of pregnancy”, and which contemplates a sentence of one to three years. for those who “make a woman abort”, even if they do so with her consent. It also included disqualifications of two to five years for doctors who practiced it.

“This is the greatest progress we have made in this fight,” Isabel Fulda, deputy director of Gire, told EL PAÍS. On the one hand, deleting the crime of abortion from the federal code “sends a message” and “removes the stigma,” says Fulda, but it was also key because it was the argument under which pregnancy interruptions were not being practiced in medical centers public. “The fact that it was in the federal penal code was used as a reason to deny access in these institutions, health personnel refused to perform abortions because they are criminalized,” explains the activist, based on the numerous cases that Gire has followed, “ now the door is open to these services in the federal institutions that serve most of the country, around 70% of the population has IMSS, ISSSTE or IMSS Bienestar”.

Thus, two years ago the battle against criminalization was won, so that there are no women in prison for abortion. Now true access to abortion is being forged. The fight, however, is not over. In Mexico, partial access to abortion is allowed, in most cases up to 12 weeks of pregnancy, in Mexico City, Oaxaca, Hidalgo and Veracruz —where it was approved before the 2021 Court decision—, and after following the court ruling in Coahuila, Baja California, Colima, Sinaloa, Guerrero, Baja California Sur, and Aguascalientes, the latter just a week ago thanks to an amparo also from Gire.

