From left to right, Álvaro Pérez, Francisco Correa and Pablo Crespo, at the start, in March 2020, of the trial for hiring a company from the Gürtel plot for the visit of Pope Benedict XVI to Valencia in 2006. FERNANDO VILLAR (EFE)

The Supreme Court has given new support this Monday to the investigation of the National Court into the Gürtel corruption plot by confirming the sentence that, in November 2020, sentenced 19 of the women to up to 15 years and five months in prison. 23 people who sat on the bench for the diversion of public funds during the visit of Pope Benedict XVI to Valencia in 2006. In its ruling, the high court rejected the appeals presented by seven of the convicted who had alleged, among other reasons, defenseless due to the agreement that the Prosecutor’s Office had reached with the rest of the defendants, including the ringleaders of the plot Francisco Correa (sentenced in this piece to 13 years and 7 months), Pablo Crespo (15 years and 5 months) and Álvaro Pérez , the whiskers (6 years and 9 months), and which meant a considerable reduction in sentences for the latter. The Supreme Court also rejects the claim of one of the appellants that his sentence be reduced in application of the recent reform of the crime of embezzlement.

The appellants ―José Luis Martínez Parra, vice president of the Teconsa construction company from Leon, a key player in the fraud, who was sentenced to 11 years and 7 months, another businessman and five directors of Radio Televisión Valenciana― alleged that the testimony provided during the hearing by Correa, Crespo and the convicts who had reached an agreement with Anticorruption could not be submitted to the principle of contradiction since they refused to answer questions that were not from their defenses or the Prosecutor’s Office. The Supreme Court rejects it by concluding that these defendants had the right to refuse to answer the questions they considered appropriate without, therefore, infringing any rights of the other convicted.

The high court also dismissed the claim of one of them, Antonio de la Viuda -then director of Antena on Valencian television and sentenced to two years and six months in prison-, that the reform of the crime of embezzlement agreed on on last December between the Government and ERC —with the stated objective of reducing the sentence for the leaders of the process Catalan separatist— considering that in his case there was no personal enrichment or intention to appropriate public funds. The Supreme Court considers that De la Viuda was convicted as an accomplice in this crime and not as the perpetrator, so a reduction in sentence that he claimed cannot be applied to him.

The sentence now confirmed by the Supreme Court considered it proven that, at least since October 2005, Correa’s plot “initiated a series of actions aimed at obtaining the illegal award of the provision of services and supplies necessary for the development” of the meeting religious event in which Benedict XVI was going to participate in Valencia in July of the following year within the V World Meeting of Families. To do this, the leaders of the plot “maintained, directly and indirectly, meetings and contacts” with the then Minister of Agriculture, Juan Cotino – who died of coronavirus in 2020 when the trial in which he was accused had already begun – and other people. linked to the organizing foundation of the event and which was financed with public aid and private contributions. The objective was “to get it to grant the contract for the rental of screens, public address and video as well as other contracts, such as stage, stage design or billboards, to Grupo Correa”, as the companies in the plot were called.

In order to save the foundation the costs of this audiovisual material and make it easier for the contracts to be awarded to the Gürtel business network, it was decided that the tender would be carried out by the public entity Radio Televisión Valenciana (RTVV). The ruling stressed that “the award process was simulated, since the award had already been previously determined in favor of the company linked to the Correa group, Teconsa” in a file riddled with irregularities. This company, without experience in image and sound installations, in turn subcontracted the work to other companies in the plot. The then general director of RTVV, Pedro García Gimeno (sentenced to 6 years and 9 months and who did not appeal the ruling before the Supreme Court), hand-picked the contract for an amount of 6,460,000 euros (7,493,600 euros, with VAT ), “much higher than the real cost of the works necessary for its execution”. All of this meant “an additional cost charged to public funds of the RTVV of 3,205,375.11 euros and a correlative illicit enrichment in favor of the accused.” Seven years later, the then president of the Valencian Generalitat, Alberto Fabra, closed RTVV, weighed down by a debt of 1,200 million euros. 1,700 workers lost their jobs.

The 3.2 million surcharge for the contract, the ruling now ratified continued, reached Teconsa, which kept 200,000 euros for having played the role of “front company”, while the rest was distributed “among the people who had had influence on the adjudication”. This distribution was camouflaged through “a complex operation using companies and irregular invoices, simulating unreal operations for the provision of services or real estate investments”, including the acquisition of a farm in the province of Alicante. The ruling highlighted that with this the convicted persons defrauded the treasury of 1.3 million euros in Corporate Tax and VAT installments between 2006 and 2008. The Supreme Court, the last instance in criminal corruption cases, has yet to rule on appeals against the sentence of those known as Barcenas papersone of the pieces of Gürtel case in which the existence of a box b in the PP was accredited.