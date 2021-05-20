The Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court has confirmed the two years in jail and many others of disqualification that the Provincial Court imposed on José Hernández Nieto, former secretary general of the PP in Águilas and former manager of the San Francisco geriatric center, for having illegally seized more than 350,000 euros of the funds of that institution.

The ruling, which has now been confirmed, establishes that, between 2009 and 2012 and as the managing director of the so-called San Francisco de Águilas Geriatric Residence Association, he incurred various illegal actions, “In its own and exclusive utility and benefit”, such as charging a large amount of personal expenses to the credit card of that institution, up to a total of 81,600 euros.

Your car insurance premiums



Likewise, he charged the accounts of the geriatric with the insurance premiums of his private vehicle and his pension plan, causing an economic damage to the institution of almost 10,300 euros. Hernández Nieto too withdrew money directly from the box, worth 35,000 euros.

His criminal activity extended to making payments from the nursing home to some companies he owned or with which he was associated, such as MH Sistemas Hospitalarios, Innovaciones Hospitalarias and Centro de Naturaleza El Portajo, for a total amount of 230,000 euros.

The Supreme Court, in its resolution, points out that it cannot ignore the fact that some of the documents mentioned in the appeal to argue an error in the assessment of the evidence have been branded as “forgers” by the Murcia Provincial Court. The court established that he should be investigated for an alleged crime of document falsification and / or procedural fraud, on the suspicion that he had presented some manipulated papers at trial to try to exonerate himself. The Criminal Chamber underlines, now, that “it is bizarre that these documents can be invoked to justify the error.” It adds that many other documents – most of them – reflect data that are not contradicted by the judgment under appeal and that the appellant uses them to “try to give credibility to his exculpatory thesis.”