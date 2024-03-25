The Supreme Court has just confirmed the sentence that sentenced Carlos S. to 29 years in prison, The egg, a leader of the Dominican Don't Play (DDP) who on September 30, 2019, attacked, along with other members of the gang, several members of the Trinitarios in Puente de Vallecas. The ruling of the Provincial Court, later ratified by the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid, imposed seven years in prison for the crime of attempted homicide on each of the three victims and was also considered guilty of injuries, belonging to criminal organization and illicit possession of weapons. The resolution also sentenced two other members of the DDP to three and one year in prison, respectively.

According to the facts proven by the judicial resolution, that day, El Huevo met with other members of the gang to show their territorial superiority in Puente de Vallecas. The group found one of their targets, who took refuge in a parlor to escape his attackers. A camera recorded the main defendant entering holding a gun and firing several shots at his victim. Four shots hit the young man. When she managed to leave the establishment, another of the gang members attacked her with a machete. El Huevo continued his journey and, a few streets away, attacked two Trinitarios supporters with a machete. Coroners ruled that the victims could have died without immediate medical assistance.

The group attack generated enormous alarm in several blocks. Also in the parlor where the young man who was shot took refuge, which at that time was full of clients. All this chaos caused an immediate deployment of several patrols that identified aggressors and victims in several streets. The police managed to arrest the other two defendants in this case when they were trying to get rid of their weapons in some hedges and at the entrance to a garage. This premeditated and group aggression is known in the slang of youth gangs as a fall. In this specific case, minors who were tried in a separate process also participated.

Another member of the DDP was recently convicted for an attack similar to the Egg attack in a park in Usera, in which one of the minors attacked was left with a 97% disability. A group of gang members attacked a group of friends who were playing cards on a bench with knives and one of them fell to the ground and received the worst of it. The Provincial Court of Madrid sentenced him to 22 years in prison for what they considered attempted homicide.

