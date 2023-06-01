The magistrates have dismissed the arguments of the defendant who, although he acknowledged having dismembered his wife, denied having killed her and claimed that his right to the presumption of innocence had been violated.

In the sentence, the facts dating back to 2018 are collected, when the defendant “intentionally caused the death” of what had been his partner for two years. According to the resolution, the man sectioned the woman’s corpse “with a knife and a saw, separated the head and the upper and lower limbs from the body and cut the trunk into two pieces.” Subsequently, he put each of the parts in two garbage bags and placed them in the freezer of his home and then “disposed of them by throwing them into two containers.”

Now, in the resolution for which Judge Julián Sánchez Melgar has been the rapporteur, the court has denied the defendant’s arguments. It concludes that the Murcian TSJ has remained within the review limits that correspond to it and has respected the doctrine of the Supreme Court itself and the Constitutional Court.

In 17 pages, the Supreme Court has ensured that “according to the rules of logic, experience and human behavior, it does not make the slightest sense that, in the face of the unexpected discovery of a loved one with whom one lives in a state of apparent death and that it has major health problems, do not ask for the help of 112, the Police, relatives, neighbors, etc. without delay.

“absurd or unusual”



For the court, “it is in no way acceptable, because it is absurd or unusual, the reaction that the defendant had before the alleged panic attack that he said he suffered when contemplating and personally verifying the death of his partner.” The magistrates have not considered it acceptable for the man to “dismember”, “freeze” and “spread in garbage containers” his wife. “This future fits perfectly if, as the jury maintains, he killed her and tried to hide any evidence that could point to him as responsible for her,” they have pointed out.

In addition, the court has stressed that there is evidence and statements by police officers that corroborate the thesis that the man is the perpetrator of the crime of homicide, while stressing that the defendant himself “asserted with absolute certainty” that the body “would never be found.”