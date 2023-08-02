The Supreme Court has not admitted for processing the appeal that the singer Joaquín Sabina filed against a conviction of the National Court of 2022, thus confirming the liquidation of 2.5 million that the Treasury made to him for the fiscal years of 2008, 2009 and 2010 in regarding the declaration of income from copyright and three companies.

According to the ruling, to which Efe has had access, the contentious-administrative Chamber of the high court has not admitted the proceedings —that is, it has not even entered to assess the merits of the matter, considering that there were no compelling reasons for appeal and that he had already ruled on the issues under discussion- the appeal filed by the singer against the April 2022 ruling of the National Court, which confirmed that the liquidations were in accordance with the law.

The case refers to the liquidation made by the Treasury for the fiscal years of 2008, 2009 and 2010 on the declaration of income from copyright and three companies for an amount of 2.5 million euros. Sabina had appealed the resolution of the Central Economic-Administrative Court (TEAC), of 2019, which in turn confirmed that of the Regional Economic-Administrative Court of Madrid, of 2017, on the claim filed by the singer for liquidation by personal income tax in those three exercises and against the sanction that was imposed.

After the ruling of the Court, the singer’s entourage told EL PAÍS that the tax debt had already been satisfied in 2014, through ex officio compensation on corporate tax refunds made by the Tax Agency for a value of 1,420,649.54 euros , in addition to a cash payment of 1,270,000 euros in November of that same year.

Copyright

The judgment of the National Court explained that Sabina was a majority partner and joint administrator of the entity Ultramarinos Finos SL, majority shareholder of the company Relatores SL and father of one of the partners of the entity El pan de mis niñas SL. He pointed out that the amounts received from the company Ultramarinos Finos SL in the tax periods 2008, 2009 and 2010, as income from work, were as consideration for the provision of the singer’s artistic services.

Sabina had assigned the other two companies the copyright of her work and of the one she composed in the future and for this assignment she did not receive any amount, according to her tax returns, and the total operating income of said entities came from the exploitation of the aforementioned copyrights.

As a consequence of the regularization practiced by the Treasury, settlement agreements were issued to these three companies for their Corporate Tax, considering that the services provided by the artist to society were an expense related to income and, therefore, deductible from the income statement of the company. Correlatively, it was agreed to increase the tax base of the singer’s Personal Income Tax.

Now, the Supreme Court has agreed to reject the appeal filed by Joaquín Sabina for processing, appreciating that “it is not sufficiently substantiated that one or more of the presuppositions” that, according to the law, “allow us to appreciate the objective appeal interest and the expediency of a pronouncement” of the court.

The high court refers to its jurisprudence to indicate that the questions raised by the appellant regarding the valuation methods in related party transactions “must be understood as essentially resolved.” In the order, its rapporteur, Isaac Merino, explains that it is not appropriate to impose costs on the appellant and recalls that there is no appeal against this resolution.

