The Supreme Court has confirmed this Monday the sentence to a year and a half of disqualification imposed on the president of the Generalitat, Quim Torra. The sentence, passed unanimously, is firm and forces him to leave office, which opens a new institutional crisis in Catalonia. Torra will continue to formally serve as president until the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia – the body that tried and convicted him in the first instance – executes the sentence and once the State official newsletter has posted your disqualification. Torra will be stripped of his responsibility for failing to comply with the order to remove a banner in favor of politicians imprisoned by the you process, in which it is the first disqualification of a Catalan president in the exercise of the position. The Supreme Court considers that the president He disobeyed in a “stubborn and obstinate” manner the Central Electoral Board, in charge of ensuring the neutrality of the public powers in the elections.

The Supreme Court ruling dismisses Torra’s appeal and fully confirms the resolution issued by the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia on December 19, which sentenced him to a year and a half of special disqualification for both the exercise of elective public positions, and whether at local, regional, state or European level, as well as for the performance of government functions, at local, regional and State levels.

In its judgment, of which the magistrate Juan Ramón Berdugo has been a speaker, the court emphasizes that Torra is free to display symbols or banners that reflect his political identity, but not to use them in electoral periods “disobeying the provisions of the Central Electoral Board that, in the exercise of its functions, it guarantees the transparency and objectivity of the electoral processes, prohibited its use ”. In this regard, the Chamber emphasizes that the agreements of the Central Electoral Board did not violate the rights to ideological freedom and freedom of expression of Torra, while the attitude of the presidentAccording to the court, it did mean instead a violation of the principle of neutrality to which administrations in general must abide, “contrary to express orders of that Electoral Board.”

After the ruling of the Supreme Court, Torra’s disqualification is already firm, which will foreseeably force him to leave the presidency of the Generalitat in the coming days. He has one trick left in order not to be removed from the position: to appeal for protection to the Constitutional Court and ask him to suspend the execution of the sentence. There is, however, no precedent for the Constitutional Court to have acceded to that request in cases of disqualification. It remains to be seen whether president now abide by the sentence and leave office and what will be the response of the pro-independence parties and entities, but also of the street.

Torra still has a few hours to call early elections, something he has not wanted to do so far. If it does not do so, the substitution process will be activated so that the vice president, Pere Aragonès (ERC) assumes the acting presidency. The Supreme Court has already disqualified a former president of the Generalitat, Artur Mas, for organizing the independence consultation on November 9, 2014. When he was disqualified, however, Mas was no longer in power.

The Supreme Court blinds in his sentence a hypothetical attempt by Torra to avoid being disqualified to continue occupying a public position, even if it is not that of president of the Generalitat or the result of elections. The court recalls that he has been convicted in his capacity as a public authority and considers that the penalty of disqualification should cover any area. When the crime of disobedience of article 410.1 of the Penal Code is committed in a public position of a political nature, such as that of the president of an Autonomous Community, the court points out, “it would constitute a mockery of the respect” that citizens owe to proper functioning of the public powers that the disqualification penalty was limited to the specific position in which the crime was committed, and allowed the convicted person to continue committing this kind of acts in another “analogous position, the direct or indirect result of political elections, by the mere the fact of moving from a position of political representation to a similar one in the autonomous government itself, or of the Nation, in the Autonomous Parliament, of the State or of the European Union, or at the municipal level ”.

The jurisprudence ―the case of Mas, but also of the former deputy of Junts per Catalunya Francesc Homs― and the facts of the Torra case – he himself admitted in the trial that he disobeyed – they invited us to think that the Supreme Court would confirm the sentence handed down in January 2019 by the TSJC. The Supreme Court recalls in its resolution this jurisprudence and also the fact that the president “At all times, before, during and after the oral trial, he has not denied the display of banners and other symbols in public buildings dependent on the Generalitat, especially on the facade of the Palau, and his refusal to comply with the orders of the Central Electoral Board ”, although he alleged that they were illegal orders and that they violated his freedom of expression.

“The Administration’s demand for neutrality becomes more acute during electoral periods,” says the court, which warns that “free suffrage” requires “establishing an electoral system that guarantees an institutional framework of neutrality in which the citizen can with absolute freedom, without interference from any public power, to decide the terms and scope of their political participation ”.

The court rejects the presumption of innocence alleged by Torra and recalls that the president He is also a writer and lawyer, “with above-average legal training and knowledge”, which together with the various reports sent by the Legal Services of the Generalitat itself on the display of symbols in the headquarters of the regional administration, lead to the conclusion that Torra knew his obligation to abide by the mandates of the Electoral Board. Despite this, the Supreme Court confirms “the forceful, repeated, stubborn and stubborn resistance of the accused to abide by a mandate vested with authority and issued in accordance with the law.” The Chamber considers that in addition to disregarding the mandate, Torra had “a conscious will and an unequivocal mental disposition of contravention”.

Appointed as successor by former president Carles Puigdemont, who fled to Belgium from Spanish justice, Torra ends his term for an act closely related to him you process and its judicial consequences. He president it disregarded the repeated orders of the Central Electoral Board (JEC) to remove from the facade of the Palau de la Generalitat a banner calling for the freedom of the “political prisoners”, alluding to the pro-independence leaders imprisoned for organizing the illegal referendum from 1-O. The JEC argued that the neutrality of the institutions should be guaranteed during the electoral period, but Torra refused to withdraw the banner in the middle of the general election campaign on April 28, 2019.

The ruling of the TSJC already indicated what the Supreme Court has now ratified, that Torra showed a “forceful, repeated, stubborn and stubborn resistance” to abide by the order of the Electoral Board. His lawyer, Gonzalo Boye, appealed to the Supreme Court, which on September 17, in a public hearing in which Torra was present (without being able to speak), reviewed the case.