The Supreme Court has confirmed the sentence of one year and nine months in prison and a fine of 2,700 euros imposed on Francisco Nicolás Gómez Iglesias, 29 years old and known as Little Nicholas, for falsifying his ID so that a friend could apply for the selectivity exam on his behalf. The court has, however, acquitted the police who issued the DNI that turned out to be false, as the judges understood that the agent was deceived by the young man, who at the time of the events was 18 years old. The Prosecutor's Office requested a sentence of four years in prison for Gómez Iglesias in this case.

This is the first conviction of Little Nicolás that the Supreme Court confirms. With this, Little Nicolás adds 12 years and five months in prison in the four cases in which he has been tried, but only this one is final, so the convicted person has not yet entered prison. Gómez Iglesias had not initially appealed the conviction for the false ID, but he ended up adhering to the appeal presented by the police officer. The court admits this support in the ruling, but rejects the arguments on which the young man's writing was based, such as criticizing the Court's ruling for not having sufficient motivation and violating the right to defense and a fair trial.

The judges consider it proven that, before the Selectivity tests held in September 2012, Gómez Iglesias arranged with the also convicted Manuel Avello, (son of a diplomat and who did not appeal), so that he would take the exam for him. . To achieve this, both participated in the falsification of a DNI that had Little Nicolás's information, but the photograph of his friend. Previously, the latter had “delivered” the snapshot with “the size and characteristics” appropriate for the issuance of the national identity document.

One day before the tests, Gómez Iglesias went to an office at the Tetuán District Police Station (Madrid), where the Oliva Peñas police issued a duplicate ID. The Prosecutor's Office considered that the agent agreed to issue the DNI knowing that it was false. The Provincial Court reduced the responsibility of the police by considering that it had not been proven that there was an agreement with the young man, but rather that the agent simply “did not realize” that the photograph was not of him, so he was convicted of serious imprudence to a fine of nine months. The Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court concludes, however, that he was the victim of deception and acquits her.

The ruling, for which Leopoldo Puente was the speaker, highlights that in the facts proven by the Provincial Court it was not proven that the woman had realized that the photo she wanted to put on the DNI was not of Gómez Iglesias, nor that The agent would not have agreed with the young man nor did she know that the document she was issuing was false.

