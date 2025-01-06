The Supreme Court (TS) has confirmed the sentence imposed on a Nicaraguan citizen who tried to violate to Brandy, the bitch of a woman whom only a few minutes before he had tried to abuse after having been drinking together in a house in Terrasa.

In a ruling, reported by Europa Press, the Criminal Chamber dismisses the man’s appeal and confirms the sentence handed down by a Court of Terrassa, which convicted him as the author of a crime of sexual abuse and as the author of a crime of animal abuse. to 3 months and one day in jail already 18 months fine.

The court also sentenced him to pay civil liability to the girl. 3,000 euros for moral damages caused.

The magistrates considered it proven that the convicted man, aged 36, was on June 24, 2019 in the company of a third party and a girl in the latter’s home on a street in Terrasa. “At one point,” the girl “lay down on one of the couches, falling asleep.”









That, according to the ruling, “was taken advantage of by the accused who, with a libidinous spirit, after lowering his pants and taking out his virile member, leaned over the aforementioned woman, rubbing her with said member, which caused” the girl “to wake up, immediately breaking away from the accused.

“Next,” the condemned man “went into the bathroom of the house, along with the dog Brandy, a boxer breed, property” of the girl “where, with a similar libidinous spirit, tried to penetrate the aforementioned animalbeing interrupted in said sexual act by the repeated blows” that his owner “delivered on the bathroom door after having seen said sexual act through the exterior window” of the bathroom.

«As a consequence of said action, Brandy the dog» presented different injuries In addition to “shows of fear and trembling,” the lower court ruling includes.

In his appeal, the convicted man maintained that the right to determine the amount of civil liability commensurate with the moral damage suffered could have been violated. Since it did not exist, as he pointed out, the amount had to be zero or, in any case, not exceed 300 euros.

However, the Supreme Court rejects the man’s appeal and thus confirms the ruling of the Provincial Court of Barcelona, ​​which in turn validated the ruling handed down by the Criminal Court Number 3 of Terrassa.