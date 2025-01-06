The Supreme Court (TS) has confirmed the sentence imposed on a Nicaraguan citizen who He tried to rape Brandy, the dog of a girl he had tried to abuse just a few minutes before. after having been drinking together at a house in Terrassa.

In a ruling, reported by Europa Press, the Criminal Chamber rejects the man’s appeal and confirms the sentence handed down by a Terrassa Court, which condemned him as perpetrator of a crime of sexual abuse and as perpetrator of a crime of animal abuse to 3 months and one day in jail and 18 months of fine. The court also sentenced him to pay the girl 3,000 euros as civil liability for the moral damages caused.

The magistrates considered it proven that the convicted man, aged 36, was on June 24, 2019 in the company of a third party and a girl in the latter’s home on a street in Terrassa. “At a certain point,” The girl “lay down on one of the couches, falling asleep.” That, according to the ruling, “was taken advantage of by the accused who, with a libidinous spirit, after lowering his pants and taking out his virile member, leaned over the aforementioned woman, rubbing her with said member, which caused” the girl “to wake up, immediately getting away from the accused.”

“Next,” the condemned man “went into the bathroom of the house, along with the dog Brandy, a boxer breed, owned” by the girl “where, with a similar libidinous spirit, “tried to penetrate the aforementioned animal, being interrupted in said sexual act by the repeated blows.” that her owner “taped the bathroom door after having seen said sexual act through the outside window.” “As a consequence of said action, the dog Brandy” presented different injuries as well as “shows of fear and tremors,” the lower court ruling states.

In his appeal, the convicted man maintained that the right to determine the amount of civil liability commensurate with the moral damage suffered could have been violated. Since it did not exist, as he pointed out, the amount had to be zero or, in any case, not exceed 300 euros. Yet, The Supreme Court dismisses the man’s appeal and thus confirms the ruling of the Provincial Court of Barcelona, ​​which in turn validated the ruling issued by the Criminal Court Number 3 of Terrassa.