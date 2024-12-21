The Supreme Court confirms that the ultra Cristina Seguí must compensate Ábalos with 6,000 euros for defaming him

The Supreme Court has rejected the last appeal that the ultra Cristina Seguí presented against her conviction for defaming former minister José Luis Ábalos on Twitter in 2021. The Civil judges have in a ruling inadmissible the agitator’s allegations against the Court’s ruling of Madrid that imposed a sentence of 6,000 euros for insulting Ábalos several times or accusing him of various irregularities without presenting any type of evidence. This is her first final civil conviction after being criminally sentenced to 15 months in prison for humiliating a girl who was the victim of rape.

A judge sentences the ultra Cristina Seguí to 15 months in prison for humiliating a girl who was the victim of rape

Cristina Seguí, one of the founders of Vox in Valencia in 2014, has developed a career on social networks and pseudo-media with her messages against feminism, immigration and her attacks on certain politicians and public figures. Among them is José Luis Ábalos, whom he referred to in various tweets throughout 2021. He referred to him as “a monstrosity, a mediocre and morally defective product”, spoke of his “poor hygiene”, and accused him of “diverting millions ” through an NGO without presenting evidence.

A Madrid court first and the Provincial Court later understood that these statements had violated the fundamental rights of the former minister and today a deputy of the mixed group, accused as one of the alleged ringleaders of the Koldo case. “Freedom of expression cannot be accepted if it should prevail in the present case,” said that first sentence. Subsequently, the Madrid Court added that his messages were not “mere opinion” and that all his statements about Ábalos “were neither minimally accredited nor verified.”

The Civil Chamber of the Supreme Court, according to a document to which elDiario.es has had access, has issued an order that rejects the last appeal that Seguí could file against his sentence of 6,000 euros through ordinary means. Seguí’s appeal, which is also ordered to pay costs, “does not show any relevant, objective discrepancy” about the core of her sentence: the judgment on the total lack of veracity of her statements and on their lack of fit with the right to freedom of expression. “It is inadmissible,” the judges decide.

This is the first firm conviction handed down by a court against Cristina Seguí, in this case through civil proceedings for spreading hoaxes and insults against a politician. Through criminal proceedings, a court in Valencia convicted the ultra agitator for humiliating on the internet, especially through Javier Negre’s channel and on his own Twitter account, a minor who had been the victim of a group rape. in the town of Burjassot.

Justice ratifies that the ultra agitator Cristina Seguí must pay 6,000 to Ábalos for insulting him on Twitter



In that case, the Justice Department, in an appealable sentence, imposed a 15-month prison sentence on her for stating that she reported the violation “to become famous on TV thanks to the media.” The reality is that the aggressors themselves acknowledged the violation and were convicted. The sentence that imposed a prison sentence on Seguí recounted the consequences of his defamation campaign against the minor: she had to change schools “because she was recognized by many classmates,” she is undergoing psychological treatment and, according to her mother, an attempt was made to shoot her. the window.