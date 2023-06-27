Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 4:49 p.m.



Antonio David Flores must be compensated. This has been firmly established by the Supreme Court by rejecting the last appeal of La Fábrica de la Tele, producer of ‘Sálvame’, against the judicial decisions that declared the nullity of his dismissal as a collaborator of the heart space. After this movement, the producer is obliged to compensate him with 120,000 euros for moral damages and 30,000 more for damages.

Antonio David Flores was fired from ‘Sálvame’ and from the production company, as well as from any employment relationship with Mediaset, just after the premiere on Telecinco of the docuseries ‘Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive’, also developed by La Fábrica de the TV. In that space, Rocío Carrasco recounted various episodes of abuse that she had been a victim of when she and Antonio David Flores were a couple.

Flores then appealed to the social courts and they agreed with him in the first instance. His dismissal was declared void and the compensation rose above 80,000 euros. But the producer appealed and in the second instance the Superior Court of Justice of the capital certified the nullity of the dismissal and increased his compensation to 120,000 euros, understanding that Flores’ honor was violated live and during prime time.

Now it has been the Supreme Court that has rejected the last appeal that La Fábrica de la Tele could present. In the order, the Supreme Court ensures that the allegations are “unacceptable” and also imposes a cost penalty of another 300 euros on La Fábrica de la Tele.