The Supreme Court (TS) has confirmed that the Neymar 2 case, for alleged corruption between individuals and scam in the signing of the footballer by FC Barcelona, it will be judged at the Barcelona Court and not in the National Court.

Chamber II has dismissed the appeal of the private prosecution –which are exercised by the company representing footballers DIS and Federaçao das Asociaciones dos Atletas Professionals FAAP (FAAP) – after the National Court decided to transfer the case to the Barcelona Court.

Neymar has been prosecuted in this case since 2016, when the National Court opened the investigation following the complaint from the DIS Group, which had 40% of the player’s federative rights.

The Barcelona Court has already prosecuted the alleged fraud of 13 million euros his signing of Neymar, a cause —Neymar case 1– which ended with an agreement by which Barça was sentenced to pay five and a half million euros for a tax offense.