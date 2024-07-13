Los Toranes Dam, on the Mijares River, as it passes through Albentosa.

The Supreme Court has confirmed that Iberdrola must take charge of the demolition of the Los Toranes dam in Teruel, an old hydraulic infrastructure built nearly 80 years ago, the demolition of which has generated strong opposition in the area. According to the ruling dated July 8, to which EL PAÍS has had access, the judges of the Fifth Section of the Administrative Litigation Chamber have rejected the appeal by Iberdrola Generación SA, which was trying to avoid taking charge of the costs of the demolition, as required by the state administration after the termination of the concession for this hydroelectric project.

The Los Toranes dam is located on the Mijares River, as it passes through Albentosa (Teruel). It has a 17-metre-high wall and a capacity of one cubic hectometer. Its construction order dates back to 1943, more than 80 years ago, and in 2018 its concession to the company Iberdrola expired, after which the Júcar Hydrographic Confederation issued a report in which it considered that its maintenance is “contrary to the public interest, environmental requirements and the hydrological plan”, as well as its “doubtful” profitability. These works pose a safety risk when they are very old and force permanent maintenance costs to be faced. In addition, there is a European strategy to eliminate them when they are no longer useful for recovering the environmental conditions of the continent’s rivers, excessively fragmented by a multitude of barriers.

In this case, the decision to demolish it by the Ministry for Ecological Transition met with strong opposition in the area, where they do believe that it can still be used. However, in the courts the main point of discussion has focused on who has to take charge and pay for the demolition. Last year, the High Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) ruled that it should be Iberdrola that bears the costs of the demolition. At that time, the judges considered that “the demolition [por parte de la empresa] “It is perfectly justified”, because once the period of exploitation granted by the State ended in 2018, the infrastructure was considered to be “unviable”. Following this ruling, the electricity company, which has not shown interest in continuing with the exploitation of the dam, appealed to the Supreme Court, which is now making a decision.

The company Iberdrola argued that the Royal Order of 1929 in which the concession was agreed (which included the construction of the dam) established that at the end of this, the works and installations would have to revert to the State. As explained in the text of the sentence, “the appellant expressly indicates that it does not oppose the extinction of the concession and that it does not question that, for environmental reasons, the Hydraulic Administration may, where appropriate, opt for the demolition of what was built. What it does not consider to be in accordance with the Law is that it is obliged to carry out and pay for the demolition, given that the concessionaire cannot be ordered to carry out the demolition at its own expense if the concession title provides for the reversion of the works and installations.”

However, the Supreme Court considers that the subsequent legislation validates the State Administration to force the concessionaire company to take charge of the demolition of this old infrastructure. According to the ruling, “this does not imply retroactivity, but the application of the legislation in force at the time of the initiation of the procedure for the termination of the concession.” As the court details: “Although the concession title established that the facilities would revert to the State at the end of the concession and did not foresee demolition by the concessionaire, the obligation to remove the facilities is based on the legislation in force at the time of initiating and resolving the procedure for the termination of the concession, enacted with the purpose of protecting the public hydraulic domain. The Administration has not modified the terms of the concession, but has changed the legal effects derived from the termination due to the expiration of the term.”

“We are happy because the Mijares River and the Mijares Straits will improve a lot with the demolition of this dam,” says David Hammerstein, former MEP for the Greens and now representative of the organization Ecologistas en Acción Gúdar-Javalambre, which has been involved in this case in the Supreme Court. According to this environmentalist, “a lot of demagogy has been made with this old work, the very [Santiago] Abascal has been here to have his photo taken”, as parties such as Vox have turned the demolition of old hydraulic infrastructures, most of them very small dams, into a battering ram against the Government in times of drought. “The reality is that this dam and the hydroelectric power station are useless, ruinous and unviable”, Hammerstein stresses. “Los Toranes is not useful for fighting fires or floods, as it is very small, and it also has very serious safety defects”, he comments. “It has also been said that it can be used for irrigation, but that is also false, there is not a single irrigator in the area willing to pay the water fee”. In his opinion, the great opportunity is to demolish the dam to recover this part of the Mijares. “This area depends much more on the river than on this old infrastructure”, he stresses.

Among those opposed to its disappearance are the mayors of the surrounding towns such as Olba (the closest, with 226 inhabitants), Albentosa and San Agustín. The mess reached such a point that the Government of Aragon tried to declare the facilities a Site of Cultural Interest. It did not succeed because it invaded state powers. The mayor of Olba, Federico Martín (PSOE) complains that “they are playing from a chair with the feelings of a region and of some residents of emptied Spain to whom the central Government has not listened.”

