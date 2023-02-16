Those accused of the murder of Javier Ardines during the oral hearing of the trial at the Provincial Court of Oviedo, on November 2, 2021. Eloy Alonso (EFE)

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal of the four accused of the death of Asturian councilor Javier Ardines in 2018. The high court has ratified sentences of 22 years in prison for the man who organized the murder of the mayor of Izquierda Unida in Llanes (Asturias), same sentence as the two hit men. The suspect of acting as an intermediary between them will have to spend another 20 years in prison.

Ardines was murdered on August 16, 2018 after his old friend Pedro Nieva planned the crime after learning that his partner had an extramarital relationship with the councilor. The inducer analyzed the routines of his enemy so that the two physical assassins set up a deadly ambush near his home.

The judgment of the Supreme Criminal Chamber has been sent to the Superior Court of Justice of Asturias (TSJA), which ratified the initial adverse ruling of the Provincial Court of Oviedo, which first took up the case. The four involved appealed against both resolutions. The sessions, which lasted several days, took place in December 2021. The verdict, which cannot be appealed unless they are taken to the Constitutional Court or European instances detect possible irregularities during the judicial process, entails the payment of 400,000 euros to the widow and the two sons of Ardines, who also appeared before the judge. Pedro Nieva tried to clear responsibilities by assuring that he did not know the material authors, but the magistrate considered him “clearly inducing” to entrust the death of his friend to Djilali Benatia and Maamar Kelii, two men whose presence was proven at the scene despite the fact that they maintained that they had never been in the vicinity of the deceased’s house. The telephone signals and the messages they exchanged allowed the popular jury that followed the case and the judge to appreciate their guilt. “Both remained hidden and waited for this one to arrive and that whoever it was that hit the victim on the head and whoever it was that strangled him was acting in concert with the other and in execution of that plan.” , collected the sentence against him. These three subjects are sentenced to 22 years behind bars. Nieva reached these two people through another friend of his, Jesús Muguruza, who has been classified as an intermediary and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

An attempt was made to perpetrate the preconceived plan a few weeks before the final crime, but its authors did not carry it out because there were too many people in that area of ​​Asturias, with celebrations of patron saint festivities in several towns. Javier Ardines lived in Belmonte de Pría, a district of Llanes, and his routines were fully known by his executioners. The idea to end his life was hatched by Pedro Nieva when he found out that his wife was unfaithful to him with the councilor from Izquierda Unida, who in turn was married to a cousin of hers.

The Prosecutor’s Office, which claimed 25 years in prison for the quartet, relied on the evidence of the Civil Guard, which they considered proven that the mastermind of the murder was “obsessed” and “tormented” by the extramarital affair that he discovered through some recordings after suspect first. The investigations showed that for months he looked for ways to follow the activity of his partner and that he even installed a tracking device in the car. The hitmen declared that they had never been in the Principality and that there was no trace of their DNA at the crime scene, although the policemen recalled that Benatia initially confessed that he was involved in the death of Ardines and that Nieva had orchestrated everything. The prosecutor insisted during the trial that the victim maintained some well-known routines, among which were going out to sea to fish as soon as it dawned. At that moment on August 16, 2018, the two murderers pounced on him, who got out of his van after running into a beacon placed by the hit men, and was beaten and suffocated to death.