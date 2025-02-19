The Supreme Court confirms a year in jail for the police chief of the Political Brigade for adulterating the case of the Pujol

The Supreme Court has confirmed the sentence of a year in jail imposed on Eugenio Pino, deputy director of the National Police during several governments of the Popular Party, for adulterating the case investigating the Pujol family. The judges declare proven that he incurred a crime of revelation of secrets by facilitating the CNI, the UDEF and a National Court Court a pendrive with information from Jordi Pujol Ferrusola without noticing that the origin of this test was “illegal”. The first final sentence condemnatory on the irregularities of the police dome under the Government of the PP.

The data that Pino contributed to the National Court on the Pujol family, recognizes the supreme firm, “were illegally stolen from a computer storage device or system by unknown authors, in an intervention that did not have judicial authorization” and that Pino contributed to the court without noticing that circumstance.

Pino’s condemnation, today retired, includes a fine of 7,200 euros and compensation of 2,000 euros for Jordi Pujol Ferrusola, eldest son of Expresident Jordi Pujol. At first, the Provincial Court of Madrid chose to acquit the former DAO of the National Police but the Superior Court of Madrid, in the judgment confirmed by the Supreme Court, understood that he had incurred a crime of revelation of secrets.

The supreme explains that pine actions cannot be described as “mere procedural or formal irregularities.” There is no evidence to participate in the theft of that information on the heritage of the Pujol family, but that in March 2015 he decided to use it “knowing that she did not come from an intervention with prior judicial authorization.” That information, the judges add, had come from the hands of the head commissioner of the Internal Affairs Unit. ”