According to the criteria of

The Supreme Court’s order does not constitute a final ruling, meaning that The legality of the plan could eventually come back to court for further evaluation.

For now, the Court’s decision represents an obstacle for the Biden administration in its attempt to implement the SAVE plan. White House spokesmanAngelo Fernandez Hernandez, He said the administration would continue to vigorously defend the plan.which has already benefited more than 8,000,000 borrowers, allowing 4,500,000 of them to have monthly payments of zero dollars.

The SAVE plan increased the amount of income protected from loan payments to 225 percent of the federal poverty level and prevented the accumulation of unpaid interest. In its second phase, which was due to begin in July, was intended to reduce monthly payments from 10 to 5 percent of discretionary income of the borrower and shorten the repayment period to 10 years for certain borrowers, after which the remaining balance would be forgiven.

The measure seeks to alleviate student debt. Photo:iStock Share

Republicans object to Joe Biden’s measure on student debt payments

There are two groups of Republican attorneys general from several states, who argue that Biden does not have the legal authority to implement SAVE and his attempt to do so is challengedas highlighted News Channel 8.

They say the plan contravenes a Supreme Court decision last year that struck down an earlier student debt relief program by the president. In court filings, one of the groups of states described the plan as a “unilateral attempt to cancel the debt” that is “as illegal as the previous effort that this Court rejected.”

Both lawsuits reached the Supreme Court recently after conflicting rulings in lower courts.A ruling by the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals had temporarily lifted a block on the plan at the Justice Department’s request, while the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals effectively halted the entire plan in response to a separate lawsuit led by Missouri and six other states.

In the face of these failures, The Biden administration has requested emergency intervention from the Supreme Court to temporarily lift the order blocking the plan. However, The judges rejected this request and the measure filed in the other lawsuit by the three Republican attorneys general. Both cases will now return to the lower courts for further legal proceedings.