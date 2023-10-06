The Supreme Court has condemned the Judiciary for not regulating the workload of judges and magistrates for occupational health purposes and has tasked it with regulating this issue. The ruling, from the Social Chamber, rejects giving three months to the governing body of the judges to undertake this regulation, as demanded by the four associations of judges, because the Occupational Risk Prevention Plan for the Judicial Career of 2015-2016 , whose non-compliance is claimed, “does not establish any deadline” to carry out this task.

The judicial decision partially upholds an appeal filed by the judicial associations Judges and Judges for Democracy, Judges and Magistrates Francisco de Vitoria, Judicial Professional and Independent Judicial Forum. The court has also annulled the ruling of the National Court that dismissed the collective conflict lawsuit filed by the judicial associations against the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ).

The resolution, for which Judge Ignacio García Ponte was the speaker, reiterates that section 5.2 of the Occupational Risk Prevention Plan for the Judicial Career does not determine how the workload of judges should be regulated, nor what modules, criteria or indicators should, where appropriate, be used. Despite this circumstance, he concludes that the Judiciary has not complied with the provisions entrusted to it by the regulation on occupational health. “The conclusion seems clear: the CGPJ has only provisionally, and not definitively, set the workload of the judicial career for occupational health purposes. Or, if you prefer, it is still in the process of regulating the workload of the judicial career for professional health purposes,” the text states.

The court does not accept obliging the Judiciary to regulate the workload of judges in accordance with a criterion of dedication or performance to identify the psychosocial risks faced by members of the judicial career, or that are taken into account. Furthermore, the personal and organizational circumstances, as the plaintiffs intended. He also rejects that the regulation has to be undertaken in three months, as the tax associations demanded.

The risk prevention plan for the judicial career was approved in January 2015 by the Permanent Commission of the General Council of the Judiciary. The text included the “unique” characteristics of judicial activity, for example that it does not have a specific schedule or that the number of matters that each judicial body has also has no limitation, although judges and magistrates do have to hold trials. and views and issue resolutions within the procedural deadlines of each jurisdiction. Among the health risks for the judicial career, common situations were cited, such as blows, overexertion, or those derived from the use of computer equipment, in addition to others, such as assaults or psychosocial risks, such as stress or harassment.

