The Second Chamber of the Supreme Court has sentenced a Social Security official to five years and seven months in prison and a fine of 600,000 euros for having improperly collected the pension of his grandfather, who died in 1993, between 2000 and 2016. He The worker, who carried out the work of Head of the Pension Control Section in the Provincial Directorate of Zamora, used, according to the ruling, “his ancestry” over the rest of the workers to commit a continuous crime of fraud of Security benefits Social and another of falsehood in an official document for which he received 549,000 euros. The sentence, after partially accepting the appeal presented by the defendant, modifies downwards the sentence filed in the first instance by the Zamora Court – with confirmation from the Superior Court of Justice of Castilla y León -, which contemplated a penalty of 7 years and 3 months in prison.

According to the Supreme Court ruling, it is considered proven that the worker acceded by virtue of his position to the keys with which in February 2000 he “rehabilitated” the pension of his grandfather who had died seven years earlier, in August 1993, and kept it operational until April 2016, when he was discharged due to death. In this period he received a total of 549,541 euros in illegal benefits, which he must reimburse to the National Institute of Social Security (INSS).

In addition to this crime of fraud, the convicted person also made other modifications with which he altered the amounts to be received from some of the members of his closest circle. This is the case of his father’s retirement pension, whose file he modified upwards, obtaining an extra 35,995 euros with this manipulation. This intervention was not the only one that accredits the Supreme Court’s ruling. The convicted person also helped a friend who told him she had financial problems, for which he rehabilitated a widow’s pension that had been discharged due to the death of the beneficiary, placing her friend as the new recipient. In addition to this, he also activated an orphan’s pension for her son. In total, the amounts defrauded were 13,263 and 5,147 euros, respectively. The woman was sentenced by the Court of Zamora – she did not file an appeal – to one year and 10 months in prison for a continuing crime of fraud, and together with the other convict, both must jointly and severally compensate the INSS with 19,259 euros.

The Supreme Court appreciates in its sentence the criminal continuity between the four facts considered proven, since there are “elements of subjective connection, homogeneity of action, commissive means, affected legal right, material identity of infringed precept, unit of unjust personal and a clamping effect by taking advantage of an identical occasion. That, in the case, it is decisively marked by the appellant’s situational capacity to alter the data in the files of benefits of which the different people benefited by the fraudulent actions were creditors ”. Similarly, it recalls that the judgment under appeal does not offer sufficient data to appreciate a significant temporary break between the four actions, so that, under these imprecise conditions, such a break to the detriment of the defendant cannot be presumed. When setting the new penalty, the court takes into account the criminal continuity of the four actions and also the special devaluation of the action – the sixteen years during which the fraud lasted, the author’s status as a public official – and the result – the amount defrauded by more than 549,000 euros.