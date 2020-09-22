Highlights: The order of teacher recruitment on 31,661 posts of Yogi government has been challenged in the Supreme Court

Ritu Renuwal, advocate for Shiksha Mitras, demanded ban on UP government notifications

The petition said that until the Supreme Court’s decision comes, the recruitment should be banned.

Lucknow

The order of teacher recruitment on 31,661 posts of Yogi government has been challenged in the Supreme Court. Ritu Renuwal, a lawyer for Shiksha Mitras in the Supreme Court, filed a petition seeking a stay on the UP government’s notification of recruitment of 31,661 posts. Please tell that on September 19, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed to fill 31661 posts in a week.

The petition said that the Supreme Court reserved its decision in the 69 thousand teacher recruitment case. In such a situation, till the Supreme Court’s decision comes, the UP government’s notification of recruitment of 31,661 posts should be banned. CM Yogi had directed to fill the remaining 31,661 posts in a week, leaving 37,339 posts of Shiksha Mitras in 69000 teacher recruitment.

The case reached the Supreme Court this year

In the same year, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court on behalf of the candidates who made a mess in the application of 69,000 teachers. The Supreme Court approved the recruitment of the remaining posts except the posts of assistant teachers. The CM had ordered the appointment of 31,661 posts under this order.



Demonstrations were held all over the state

In the past, there were frequent demonstrations on behalf of youth and opposition in the state on the issue of unemployment. After this, the BJP government had ordered to complete this recruitment stuck for months.