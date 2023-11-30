In a ruling that has generated concern among the population and international organizations, the Supreme Court of Russia banned the international LGBT movement this Thursday, November 30, classifying it as an “extremist organization.” The measure has “immediate” effect, and prohibits propaganda, advertising, generating interest and encouraging joining the ranks of the LGBT movement. Human rights defenders warned that the ruling could cause the persecution of activists and increase homophobia in the country.

“Recognize the international civic LGBT movement as an extremist organization and prohibit its activities on Russian territory.” This is the sentence read by Judge Oleg Nefédov, according to the Interfax agency.

His ruling comes at the request of the Russian Ministry of Justice, who filed a lawsuit on November 17, alleging “indications and manifestations of extremist orientationincluding incitement to social and religious discord.” Although no evidence was presented in this regard, according to the Associated Press (AP).

The hearing lasted more than four hours and only officials from the Ministry of Justice participated. The judge ordered that the ruling be immediate compliance and, with it, prohibit propaganda, advertising, generating interest and encouraging integration into the ranks of the LGBT movement.







The Ministry of Justice sued the Supreme Court to ban a movement that does not officially exist. Until before the judicial process, there was no ‘international LGBT civic movement’ in Russia. But, in an effort to defend the rights of sexual diversity in Russia, a group of activists formed that movement to participate in the hearing. However, it was rejected by the court and there was no counterpart in the session.

NGOs warn of a push towards homophobia

On the eve of the hearing, Russian human rights organizations asked not to follow the request of the Ministry of Justice and They stated that “it is impossible” to consider a civic movement to be a series of people who belong to a social group or are united by specific personal qualities.

With the sentence, they warn that the way is being opened for a persecution to begin against LGBTIQ+ activists who have fought against the Government of Vladimir Putin, after several decisions against that community.

With the declaration of “extremist,” anyone judged to be part of that movement could face up to 10 years in prison. In addition, other criminal responsibilities arise, according to their participation in activities or other types of actions.

Human rights activists warned that, with this, even displaying the rainbow flag (a symbol of the LGBTIQ+ population) could be grounds for arrest for using “extremist” symbols.

“Such a decision condemns human rights defenders and anyone who defends the cause of the LGBT community to be labeled as extremistssomething that can cost them serious social and criminal consequences in Russia,” warned the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk.

In a statement, the UN official condemned the decision of the Russian Supreme Court and asked the Russian authorities to reconsider this measure. “No one should be imprisoned for working for human rights, nor should they be denied their human rights because of their sexual orientation or gender identity”:

The ruling, regrets the organization Amnesty International, is part of the “prevailing climate in Russia of generalized homophobia promoted by the State” and that “it is not a surprise.” Marie Struthers, director of Amnesty International for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, warned that the only objective is “to dehumanize” and persecute the LGBTI population.

“It would make any step in defense of LGBTI rights a crime. People could be imprisoned on unfounded charges of extremism if the state simply considers them part of the so-called ‘international LGBT public movement’. “Even symbols like the rainbow flag could be banned as extremist,” lament.

A State that defends “traditional family values”

President Vladimir Putin, who is expected to seek a new six-year term in March, has long sought to promote an image of Russia as a guardian of traditional moral values ​​in a critique of the West.

Although Homosexuality ceased to be a crime in 1993several reforms, laws and rulings – like this last one – have generated concern and a climate of tension.

In 2020, Putin made it clear that as long as he is president, same-sex marriages will never be legalized in Russia. He did so within the framework of a constitutional reform that introduced the idea that marriage is a specific union between a man and a woman.

Russian Supreme Court Judge Oleg Nefedov leads a hearing at the Russian Supreme Court in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. AP – Alexander Zemlianichenko

Although the ruling clarifies that it does not affect citizens’ right to privacy, the director of Amnesty International emphasized that the sentence could have “catastrophic consequences” and “raises to a new level the campaign of persecution of the homosexual community in this country”.

With the intention of promoting “traditional family values,” Putin has promoted several laws that increasingly corner this segment. In 2013, Putin signed a law banning LGBT propaganda aimed at minors. In December 2022, it was extended to all ages. Any symbol of this population cannot appear in books, movies or series.

By June of this year, Putin signed the law banning sex-change surgical operations, after the Lower House of the Russian Parliament approved it unanimously.

Thousands of transgender people expressed concern because they are still in the transition process and their health would be affected by stopping, for example, hormone injections. Many decided to leave the country out of fear.

With AP, EFE and local media.