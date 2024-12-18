He sees signs that he took advantage of his position to receive commissions in exchange for public awards



12/18/2024



Updated at 1:13 p.m.





The magistrate of the Criminal Chamber Leopoldo Puente, instructor of the ‘Koldo case’ in the Supreme Court, has agreed this Wednesday to submit a request to the Congress of Deputies to suspend the immunity of the former minister and deputy José Ábalos, having found against him, the proceedings carried out …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only