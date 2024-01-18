ROME. For the Roman salute, the Scelba law on the apology of fascism and in particular article 5 must be contested. This is the decision of the united sections of the Supreme Court which ordered a second appeal process for eight far-right militants who had performed the salute during a commemoration in Milan in 2016.

In particular, article 5 states: «Whoever, participating in public meetings, carries out usual demonstrations of the dissolved fascist party or of Nazi organizations is punished with a prison sentence of up to three years and a fine». And 5 bis states that it is necessary to proceed with an arrest warrant for anyone who promotes, organizes or participates in meetings of this type.

The Court of Cassation has established that a new appeal process must be carried out against eight far-right militants who had performed the Roman salute in a commemoration dedicated to Sergio Ramelli in Milan on 29 April 2016 (an event which is repeated every year and which almost every year it lights up the debate on the topic of the fascist salute, as also happened in 2023). In particular, the eight had been acquitted at first instance and then convicted on appeal. Now the second degree of judgment will have to take place again.

The Supreme Court of Cassation established that «The call of the present or Roman greeting is a ritual evocative of the gestures typical of the dissolved fascist party and for the judges it is suitable to integrate the concrete danger of reorganization of the dissolved fascist party»,