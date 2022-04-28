In May 2019, the Government of Melilla approved instructions for the management of the municipal register that contemplated an additional requirement to the usual ones: minors from neighboring Nador (178,000 inhabitants, Morocco) had to have a visa if they wanted to register in Melilla , a document that they do not need to enter and leave the city. The Executive of Melilla justified this measure in the continuous transit of people between both border cities, but the Supreme Court has annulled it this Thursday for considering it discriminatory with respect to Spanish children and foreign minors of other origin. The register “is not the instrument to control irregular stays”, warns the Contentious-Administrative Chamber, which recalls that basic rights such as education or health are derived from the register and demands not foreseen in the law cannot be imposed. state law.

The decision of the Supreme has come in response to the appeal that Caritas raised against the ruling of the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA) that endorsed the agreement of the Government of Melilla. The registration certificate opens the door, among other rights, to schooling, so obtaining it means for many children in the autonomous city the difference between being able to go to school or not. Dozens of undocumented minors who reside in Melilla have remained for years outside the educational system due to the obstacles imposed to register and despite the constant demands of groups for the defense of children.

Despite the fact that the registration certificate only has statistical value and not identification, it is one of the documents requested in the school enrollment to scale and order the places in the centers according to the student’s address. But the bureaucratic requirements in Melilla, including the visa requirement, make access to the registry practically impossible for the undocumented population of Melilla or of Moroccan origin.

Moroccans residing in Nador can access Melilla without a visa, just as their neighbors from Melilla can cross the border without the stamp, and the authorities use this particularity to oppose the schooling of unregistered minors, most of them born and raised in Melilla. of Moroccan parents or also undocumented Melillans. It is a way of avoiding the registration of children of the thousands of cross-border workers who used to enter Melilla every day to work, but which leaves unprotected families who go through bureaucratic hell because they do not have papers on one side or the other of the border.

Cáritas took the matter to court and the Supreme Court has now agreed that the agreement adopted by the local government lacks legal coverage and constitutes “discriminatory treatment” of the children of Nador. The sentence, of which the magistrate Celsa Pico has been rapporteur, recalls that the Local Regime Bases Law It establishes that “every person who lives in Spain is obliged to register” in the register of the municipality in which they habitually reside. The same norm establishes that the formation and management of the municipal register corresponds to the City Council, but “in accordance with what is established by State legislation”, and that the registration of foreigners in the register “will not constitute proof of their legal residence in Spain will not attribute any right to them that is not conferred by current legislation.

“It cannot be understood that instructions for the management of the municipal register in a specific municipality can innovate the legal system,” warns the court, which adds that, when dealing with minors, there are two regulations that are even a priority over the state regulation , such as the Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Organic Law on the Legal Protection of Minors, which guarantee the right of foreign minors to education, health and all basic services regardless of their nationality, race or any other condition. “The register is not the instrument to control irregular stays, so if rights for minors are derived from their registration, it is not possible to impose demands not provided for by the Organic Law that protects them,” concludes the Supreme Court.

The visa requirement to enroll in the census has not only hindered access to education for hundreds of minors in Melilla, but also to other basic services such as health. The conditions to access schooling have been made more flexible for the next academic year after, last February, the Secretary of State for Education issued a new resolution that regulates the process of admission to schools and institutes, by which the Ministry accepts as “Other means of proof admitted by law” are valid in the event that the register or a report from the local authorities that guarantees the residence cannot be provided. The decision came after two years of border closure with Morocco, which revealed the residence of dozens of children in Melilla, despite the reluctance on the part of the Government Delegation, which maintained that the children lived in Morocco, where, in any case, They couldn’t go back.