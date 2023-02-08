New judicial setback to the Government. The youth cultural voucher can be used from now on to go to bullfights. The Supreme Court today annulled the part of the royal decree regulating this subsidy that prevents children from spending part of the 400 euros they receive from the Ministry of Culture to go to bullfighting shows. The argument is simple: the Executive, in the norm that created this gift for all Spaniards who turned 18 in March last year, does not give a “valid” reason to justify the legal exclusion that it makes of this type of cultural event . According to the high court, it is an unjustified act.

The Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the Supreme Court upholds the appeal against the royal decree filed by the Fundación Toro de Lidia on the grounds that there is a lack of justification for the exclusion of bullfights and, therefore, annuls the expression “and bullfighting » from the list of shows and expenses excluded from the scope of this subsidy.

Article 8 in its section 2 of the decree, the point that details the expense exclusions of the youth voucher, established that bullfighting shows were not eligible for subsidy, nor were sports shows, nor the acquisition of stationery products, textbooks curricular (printed or digital), equipment, software, hardware and computer consumables, or electronics, artistic material, musical instruments, fashion and gastronomy.

The court clarifies that it is not up to it to decide whether bullfighting and bullfighting are cultural manifestations, something that, on the other hand, it recalls, the same legislator already stated -in the law for the regulation of bullfighting as cultural heritage of 2013-, that the Constitutional Court ratified and that not only does the challenged royal decree itself not deny, but rather, quite the contrary, it understands that bulls have that nature and, precisely for this reason, it has to expressly exclude them.

The conclusion of the court is that neither in the file nor in the actual text of royal decree 210/2022 are there reasons that explain the exclusion. «The ones offered by its preamble do not seem valid for this purpose, since it only says that bullfighting shows are promoted through other instruments and that each administration has the capacity to freely decide the sectors or activities of public interest or utility that it promotes and of in what way does it do it”, indicates the sentence, for which the magistrate Pablo Lucas is the rapporteur.

preferential protection



These generic explanations, the magistrates underline, are “insufficient” when specific legal provisions mediate in this matter that impose on public authorities the obligation to act positively in a certain cultural field, as is the case with bullfighting. Therefore, they consider that the specification given by Law 18/2013 to the mandate of articles 44 and 46 of the Constitution -promotion of access to culture and obligation to protect cultural and artistic heritage- imposes the need for “a singular justification enough of an entity of why bullfighting shows are left out of the Youth cultural voucher ».

The room understands that the justification for the spending veto cannot be deduced from the comparison with the rest of the list of exclusions, since none of them have the legal protection that bullfighting does enjoy. «There is not among them -the rest of the goods on the list- an identity or connection that allows us to deduce the reason for the exclusion that concerns us, because, without questioning the relevance that each one has, it happens that with respect to the others there is no recognition legal as the one that does exist with respect to bullfighting in its cultural, historical and artistic dimensions ».

example for young people



The ruling rejects the argument of the State Attorney who defended that the General State Administration does comply with the obligation to promote bullfighting as evidenced by a long and specific list of subsidized activities that it details. The court responds that all the actions related to bullfighting in the list of subsidies “do not seem to us, however, that they help to correct the lack of justification for the exclusion for the simple reason that they are specific.”

Quite the contrary, they argue, “the one consisting of the youth cultural bonus has a projection of a general nature and, in addition, can be considered qualified as long as it is addressed to a new generation, that is, it looks to the future represented by young people (according to the opinion of the Council of State almost 500,000), a perspective that is fundamental when it comes to the conservation and promotion of cultural heritage».

In short, they conclude, “there is not, therefore, between the actions outlined and the youth cultural bonus (which distributes 210 million euros according to memory) the necessary proportion to conclude that bullfighting is given a balanced treatment with the significance it has recognized by the legislator”.