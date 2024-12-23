The Supreme Court annuls the eviction of a tenant who returned a water bill 20 times higher than usual

The Supreme Court (TS) has annulled the eviction of a woman for non-payment of rent, considering that the fact that she returned a monthly payment receipt because it included a water bill 20 times higher than the usual amount is not sufficient reason to conclude the lease contract because she claimed the breakdown of the expense and tried to pay the amount.

Rent control, ban on evictions and a stop to vulture funds: demands to alleviate the housing crisis

The magistrates have adopted this decision when they considered it proven that the tenant had the intention to pay and unsuccessfully requested that the company that owned the apartment provide her with an account to deposit the money.

In the ruling, reported by Europa Press, the court agrees with the woman and concludes that “it cannot consider, in the circumstances, that there was a non-payment of rent with a contract resolution entity.”

As stated in the resolution, the tenant returned the monthly payment for May 2021 for a value of 895.71 euros, which included an expense for water consumption of 562.13 euros that included, according to the receipt issued by the Ista entity, the period from December 3, 2020 to February 3, 2021.

Upon returning the receipt, the leasing company Comerzia SICE, SL warned him of non-payment and informed him via burofax that the rent owed could be direct debited to the bank account that he provided to collect the rental receipts. If said amounts were not paid within the established period, the owner reserved any legal action she deemed appropriate.

The woman responded in another burofax that, as she had stated to the company’s lawyer, she reiterated her request to be provided with an account number into which to deposit the debt and explained that the water bill was not properly itemized. He indicated that he had no impediment to paying it, as long as the actual consumption was credited to him in view of the disproportionate receipt, and requested that it be divided into installments due to his low income.

Subsequently, the tenant sent another burofax to the company in which she complained that she had not received a response to the previous one and communicated her willingness to pay the monthly payments, but the company that owned the home had withdrawn the collection order that it issued each month. . Furthermore, the woman insisted that they provide her with an account number to record the debt, since, after a period of no more than 5 days, if they persisted in their refusal to receive the payments, she would proceed to have it recorded judicially, as she did.

The company “ignored” the tenant

Comerzia SICE, SL filed a lawsuit for termination of the lease contract that was dismissed by the Court of First Instance No. 18 of Madrid, which understood that the company had taken advantage of an exorbitant consumption record to cause a situation of contractual non-compliance with which to establish his eviction action, in a manner of proceeding contrary to contractual good faith with manifest abuse of rights.

The Provincial Court of Madrid, for its part, partially upheld the landlord’s appeal and declared the termination of the contract, condemning the tenant to leave the home on the basis that her disagreement with the bill did not excuse her non-payment.

Now, the Supreme Court agrees with the tenant and concludes that “it cannot consider, in the circumstances, that there had been a non-payment of rent with a resolutive entity of the contract.”

It points out that, even with the answer to the claim, the amount of the water bill was recorded through a transfer to the court account of 924 euros, “corresponding to the amounts pending to reach the total amount owed (4,144 euros pending payment). subsequent liquidation).

Mariano resists the second attempt to evict an aristocrat: “At least in summer you can sleep in the park”





The high court concludes that the company “ignored the fair request” of the tenant and sent her a payment request in which it did not provide the bank account that the woman claimed to make the payment, so “she was forced to go to a judicial record of consignment.” And remember that the woman even went to the company’s offices to pay the bill.