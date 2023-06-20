Queues at an Immigration office in Almería, last February. SUB DELEGATION (SUB DELEGATION)

The Supreme Court has annulled this Tuesday an article of the Immigration Regulation that extinguishes temporary residence permits in Spain when the person is out of the country for more than six months in a period of one year. The Contentious-Administrative Chamber has declared it null and void, concluding that it limits the fundamental right of free movement of foreign citizens with temporary residence in Spain, which could only be done with a law, but not by regulation as in this case. The magistrates recall that no article of Organic Law 4/2000, on the rights and freedoms of foreigners in Spain and their social integration (known as the Immigration Law), covers this provision of its regulations, approved by royal decree in 2011, nor do any European directives.

By annulling this precept of the Immigration Regulations, the Supreme Court agrees with a citizen of Iran, whose temporary residence and work authorization was declared extinguished in 2019 by the Government Sub-delegation in Girona for having stayed outside of Spain for more than six months, according to the report issued by the Barcelona-El Prat Airport Border Post. The woman appealed to the courts, and the judgment of a Contentious Court considered the facts accredited, since the absence of Spain had been admitted by the appellant herself. The judge accepted that the woman had undergone surgery in Turkey on May 30, 2019, but added that she had not justified the period of time absent, since on the date of the operation the six-month period had already passed since who left Spain.

The victim then appealed to the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC), which also dismissed her appeal (although with a dissenting vote), arguing, among other things, that the appellant had not justified any cause of force majeure. In any case, according to the TSJC, the reasons for extinction of the temporary residence authorization established in article 162 of the Regulations are objective in nature, so that they operate simply if they are present, regardless of the circumstances and whether they are attributable to the person or there are causes of force majeure.

The woman took her battle to the high court, which upheld the appeal by concluding that the absence from national territory of a foreigner with temporary residence authorization in Spain for a period of six months in the one-year period referred to in the Immigration Regulations cannot mean the extinction of said authorization. In a resolution for which magistrate Wenceslao Olea has been a speaker, the Supreme Court explains that, if the reason for the revocation of temporary residence is to leave the national territory for six months, it implies that those who have a residence permit cannot leave Spanish territory during said period, despite the fact that no precept of the Immigration Law decrees this obligation nor that, for having made an exit from the national territory for that period, the temporary residence permit must be declared extinct.

The court makes it clear that it is not for it to put itself in the situation of the legislator and determine if a limitation of this type is appropriate, but stresses that, in any case, if it is to be imposed it should be done by Organic Law and not by a regulatory norm.

