The arguments of the Attorney General of the State, Dolores Delgado, to appoint Eduardo Esteban Rincón, a member of the Progressive Union of Prosecutors (UPF), as a juvenile court prosecutor, “does not meet the minimum requirements” of this type of appointment. This is the conclusion reached by the Supreme Court after studying the appeals filed against the appointment of Esteban, whom Delgado chose for the position instead of José Miguel de la Rosa, a prosecutor with extensive experience in the area of ​​minors.

The Contentious-Administrative Chamber annulled that appointment on April 5 due to lack of motivation, but until this Thursday it had not notified the sentences with the specific reasons for its decision. In their resolutions (one for each of the two appeals filed), the magistrates warn that “the differences” in the curriculum between the two candidates are “so striking” that they make the reasons that Delgado gives for appointing Esteban decline.

The appointment of the juvenile court prosecutor is Delgado’s first appointment to come to the Supreme Court, so the decision is a warning to the attorney general, to whom the members of the Association of Prosecutors (the majority in the career and conservative leaning) accuse of “arbitrarily” favoring progressive candidates. The Supreme requires a new proposal to motivate the greater suitability of the proposed candidate “after weighing and analyzing, always in terms of minors” the merits of the two applicants in contention. Delgado could reappoint Esteban because his appointment is discretionary, but the Supreme Court’s assessments greatly limit this possibility and the prosecutor would risk new resources and a new scolding from the high court.

No experience in the area of ​​minors

The appeals against this appointment were presented by De la Rosa himself and by the Prosecutors’ Association, whose main complaint was that Esteban had no specific experience in the area of ​​minors, while De la Rosa, the candidate of this association, has devoted this specialty for almost his entire career, since his beginnings in the Seville Public Prosecutor’s Office in the 1990s.

The sentences that resolve both resources have had different rapporteurs, but both agree on the substance: the candidate who was not elected had much more background in the specialty of minors than the one appointed by Delgado, which forced the attorney general to specifically motivate his proposal, but did not. “If, even in matters of minors, Mr. Eduardo Esteban Rincón had competed for the position with another candidate of similar merits to his and a substantially comparable professional career, we could understand that the proposal satisfies the standard of motivation in terms of the reasons that justify your choice. However, the reality is different and is what is deduced from the respective curricula. ”, warns the magistrate José Luis Requero, who has studied the appeal of the Association of Prosecutors.

For the Supreme Court, in view of the professional experience of both candidates, it is clear that Esteban’s relationship in the area of ​​minors “has been sporadic and minimal”, while de la Rosa “has made this matter the center of his professional life”. Judge Pilar Teso, rapporteur for the appeal filed by the candidate who was not elected, is less harsh in her exposition than her partner, but her position is similar. Among the objective merits invoked by both candidates there is an “imbalance or imbalance” that requires reinforced motivation. “Although there are no doubts about the high level of professionalism of both candidates, however, we must note that the destination that is provided is that of Juvenile Court Prosecutor, which imposes its own profiles and contours, in accordance with the nature of the position. . For this reason, the professional experience developed in this specific field is of particular interest”, concludes Teso, a reflection that makes it difficult for Delgado to save Esteban’s election.