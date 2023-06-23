The United States Supreme Court has sided with the Joe Biden government on its immigrant deportation policy. In a sentence with a single dissenting vote, The nine-member court has decided to uphold a Biden Administration policy that had been suspended by a Texas court. Those guidelines issued in 2021 prioritized the expulsion of immigrants who are considered to pose the greatest risk to public safety or who have recently been intercepted after crossing the border.

The Republicans claimed that all immigrants without papers should be deported and that it was not lawful to set priorities because that relegated the expulsion of non-priority ones. According to Texas and Louisiana, federal immigration law requires authorities to detain and deport even those who pose little or no risk. The Supreme Court ruling in the case United States vs. Texas it comes to recognize that there is not enough money or personnel to deport the estimated 11 million people who are illegally in the United States and that, therefore, priorities can be set. But, above all, it denies States the standing to challenge those decisions.

“States have filed an extraordinarily unusual lawsuit,” writes conservative judge Brett Kavanaugh, rapporteur for the sentence. “They want a federal court to order the executive branch to change its arrest policies to make more arrests. Federal courts have not traditionally heard such lawsuits; in fact, the States do not cite any precedent for a lawsuit like this, ”he continues.

“If the court were to give this lawsuit the green light, we could anticipate complaints for years to come about the alleged failure of the executive branch to enforce similarly worded laws, whether they be drug laws, gun laws, obstruction of justice laws, or the like. . We decline to make way for the federal judiciary down that unexplored path.” Add.

The sentence has been approved by the Supreme by 8 votes to 1, although some judges support the decision with different arguments. The only opposition has been from the conservative Samuel Alito, who this week has been involved in a scandal for accepting luxury invitations by a businessman who had open cases before the court. Alito interprets the dispute as a confrontation between the “categorical requirement” of Congress that says the Government “shall” detain and deport undocumented immigrants and the “more flexible policy” that the Biden administration seeks.

“The court’s response today is that the executive’s policy choice prevails unless Congress, withholding funds, refusing to confirm presidential nominees, threatening impeachment and removal, etc., can win a test of force.” holds Alito in his dissenting vote. “Relegating Congress to these disruptive measures radically alters the balance of power between Congress and the executive,” he adds.

The Administration stressed that the law had never been enforced in the way Louisiana and Texas claimed and that there were insufficient funds to detain and deport all undocumented immigrants. He explained that the guidelines were only intended to give the 6,000 Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents guidelines for deciding which immigrants posed the most pressing threats.

The ruling is more important now that title 42 has expired, the rule that allowed hot expulsions while the health emergency due to the pandemic was in force. In July, the Supreme Court refused by a vote of five to four to allow the Biden government to apply those deportation guidelines while the judges studied the case. That left in force a ruling by a lower court that suspended its validity on the grounds that it drastically reduced the detention of people who by law must be deported.

The US Supreme Court already agreed with Biden and his government a year ago in immigration matters when it ruled that it did not violate the law by ending the program, popularly known as Stay in Mexico a program that forced most asylum seekers to wait for their cases to be resolved in immigrant camps on the other side of the border.

