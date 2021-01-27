A group of tourists arrive at a tourist accommodation in the center of Barcelona, ​​last summer. JUAN BARBOSA

The Supreme Court annulled in a judgment last December, now known, an order from the Generalitat of Catalonia that forced HomeAway to remove from its website advertisements for tourist apartments that did not correctly include their registration number as tourist apartments. In a plenary sentence, the third section of the Contentious-Administrative Chamber thus estimates the company’s appeal and points out that the Catalan Government cannot leave in the hands of the websites “the obligation of vigilance that is incumbent upon it”.

The events date back to January 2015, when HomeAway Spain (currently part of the US group Expedia and therefore changed its name to Vrbo Spain) received an order from the General Directorate of Tourism of the Generalitat. This requirement urged him to block, suppress or definitively suspend, within a period of 15 days, all those advertisements for tourist apartments in which his registration number in the Catalan register of tourist accommodation does not appear. The matter caused a legal confrontation that the Superior Court of Catalonia (TSC) ruled in favor of the Administration in a 2018 ruling, which has now also been annulled.

In their reasoning, the judges of the Supreme Court point out that Vrbo is a service provider of the information society and therefore is obliged to suppress the advertisements, or deny their access, when the Administration has declared that they breach a legal obligation and so communicate. “There is no doubt that the accommodation rental activity to which the content stored on the appellant’s website refers is a legitimate activity, nor is there any doubt, to the contrary, that the advertisements for tourist accommodation in the area Catalonia’s territorial authorities incur an administrative offense if they do not include the tourist registration number, ”says the Chamber.

European judgment

However, the discrepancy of the high court judges with the judgment of the TSC is based on the fact that it considered that HomeAway does not carry out a neutral activity as a service provider and therefore was not exempt from responsibility for the content published on its portal. The Contentious-Administrative Chamber believes that this conclusion is erroneous, relying on a similar matter that the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) resolved in 2019 following a dispute over Airbnb. According to the Supreme Court ruling, HomeAway carries out an intermediation work typical of the information society and its activity is regulated by its own regulations, not by the tourism sector.

For this reason, the ruling considers that the Catalan tourism regulations are not “sufficient to affirm that HomeAway Spain had effective knowledge of the illegality that some of the users of its website had not included in their advertisements the tourist registration number of the accommodation ”. In fact, the Chamber points out that the website could also include accommodation advertisements that, according to the same law, would not be required to register. “This circumstance and the nature of the intermediation services, whose services are merely ancillary to the underlying activity – in the terms already set forth by the Court of Justice of the European Union – prevent the omission of a number of administrative requirements from being considered illegal flagrant that by its mere existence forces the PSII to act [prestador de servicios de la sociedad de la información]”, According to the sentence.

Following the same reasoning, the magistrates conclude that HomeAway / Vrbo “will be obliged to suppress the advertisements, or deny access to them, that breach an obligation when the competent Administration has declared such non-compliance and communicates it to that website.” But he reminds the Generalitat that “he cannot transfer this [HomeAway] the obligation of vigilance that corresponds to him ”.