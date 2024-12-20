The Supreme Court agrees with Ayuso in her refusal to convert residences into medical centers during a pandemic

The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by the Leganés City Council against the inactivity of the Ministry of Health in adopting measures in nursing homes during the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ayuso Government demands 400,000 euros from relatives of elderly people who died in residences, many of them in a pandemic

This is stated in a ruling, to which Europa Press had access, in which the Chamber rejects the challenge presented against the resolution of the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) that ruled in the first instance on the claim of the Consistory in relation to protocols for referring users from residences to hospitals.

On April 24, 2020, the Leganés City Council filed an appeal against the Community of Madrid for not developing and executing the provisions of Order SND/265/2020, of March 19, on measures related to residences for the elderly and partner centers. -sanitary, given the health crisis situation caused by Covid-19, regarding the nursing homes located in the municipality of Leganés.

Leganés states that it informed the Community of Madrid of the extreme situation of two residences, especially due to the lack of health personnel and the impossibility of differentiated care for residents with Covid-19 due to lack of testing and protection from the disease. to non-infected people.

He understood that the Community of Madrid was the authority responsible for health management and that it was not adequately addressing the needs of the residences.

The Ayuso Government demands 400,000 euros from relatives of elderly people who died in residences, many of them in a pandemic



In the argument, the magistrates point out that from the criteria document to which the Consistory refers in its appeal “it does not follow that the autonomous community should undertake a benefit activity specifically in providing the means to senior centers to convert them into care centers. medical, since it is limited to establishing indicative criteria to decide on hospital referral.”