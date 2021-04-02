“Technical discretion”. According to this legal doctrine, the organs of the Administration enjoy freedom of appreciation to issue a resolution based on technical criteria. But this concept does not suppose a blank check for the adoption of any judgment in an administrative procedure, which must always be motivated and is liable to be subject to the control of the courts.

This is reiterated by a judgment of the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ), of this same week, which ratifies another resolution of a Contentious-Administrative court, appealed by the Murcia City Council. The latter gave the reason to an applicant for one of the 30 firefighter positions that the Consistory took out in the competition-opposition in the call approved in 2016, and in which he was qualified as ‘not suitable’ in one of the tests included. In his appeal, the applicant, represented by the lawyer Antonio Suárez-Valdés, considered the court’s qualification of the selection process “an arbitrary and unmotivated fact.”

Specifically, the opponent was rejected in the fourth exercise, composed, according to the bases of the process, by some tests of “psychotechnical aptitude, aimed at determining the personality, aptitudes and intelligence of the applicant for the performance of the position”, and by a ” personal interview, the purpose of which is to verify that the necessary conditions are met for the normal performance of the position ”, including“ a global analysis of the personality structure, having to adjust to the profile established by the court ”.

“Detailing the characteristics of psychotechnical tests can lead to distorted profiles,” argued the City Council in the case.



The Supreme Court considers in its judgment the petition made by the opponent, relying on various jurisprudence, considering that the “adequate publicity of the criteria taken into account to carry out the interview” was not given in the bases of the call and that they were “provided to the procedure after »the resolution by which he was excluded from the aforementioned contest. “A basic rule of all opposition is thus breached: the right of the opponents who concur to know the criteria to be evaluated or, in this case, the personality traits,” added the confirmed sentence.

Distorted profile



Therefore, in this section, the Supreme Court does not take into account the arguments put forward by the Consistory, which defended the validity of the bases because they were sufficient, because they had not been previously contested and because the specific evaluation criteria were set by two consulting psychologists. and communicated to the opposition court, which assumed them before the start of the tests, so that all applicants were evaluated under “identical conditions.” “It makes sense that in psychotechnical tests the details of the characteristics of the exercise or the correction criteria are not publicized to guarantee that they are carried out in a context of spontaneity, since it is known that this type of tests are rehearsed and a distorted profile ”, alleged the Town Hall.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court rules in favor of the applicant by also recognizing that “the given ‘unfit’ is not adequately motivated”, since the material on which the technical judgment fell is not included in the file, as it does not include in it, the questions asked or the answers given ”, which were not provided by the company that attended the process. The ruling, which can be appealed in cassation before the Supreme Court, requires the applicant to be declared as ‘fit’ in the aforementioned test with the possibility of continuing with the selective process.