The Supreme Court has removed the last hurdle that stood in the Trump Administration’s plans to deny residence permits (green card) to those immigrants who are considered to be, at some point, an economic “burden” for the State, by requiring public medical assistance or aid for housing or food. With the ruling, the rule that will make it more difficult for applicants with fewer resources to obtain residency takes effect throughout the country. As in another similar case last month, the conservative magistrates have prevailed by five votes to four.

On Friday night, hours after the ruling was known, progressive judge Sonia Sotomayor published a harsh private vote, in which she denounces that the Trump Administration resorts too often to the Supreme Court, alleging emergency situations, to unblock controversial policies. And she accuses her fellow conservative judges of the highest judicial body of siding too easily with a government that shows impatience.

“It is difficult to say which is more worrisome: that the Government resorts to this extraordinary resource as usual or that the court grants it,” writes Sotomayor. “The behavior of the court”, the judge denounces, has benefited “one litigant over all the others.”

Sotomayor’s criticisms take on special relevance in a course in which the Supreme Court, with a more conservative majority since the appointment of Judge Brett Kavanaugh in the summer of 2018, has issues of enormous social and political significance on the table. From immigration, with the case of the rights of dreamers (immigrants who came to the country illegally as minors), to abortion, through gay rights, guns, and even Donald Trump’s own efforts to hide his personal finances.

The Supreme Court’s resolution is a victory for the Trump Administration. The White House on Saturday expressed “gratitude” for the sentence. “This firm ruling will protect hard-working American taxpayers, safeguard social security programs for Americans who really need them, reduce the federal deficit, and reestablish the fundamental legal principle that newcomers to our society should be financially self-sufficient. and not depend on the need of the taxpayers of the United States, “says the statement released by the press secretary.

The regulations were published last summer, and a number of activists, as well as several states, immediately opposed an initiative that transforms legal immigration, and went to court. Friday’s ruling corrects a lower court judge’s decision to block new rules on residence permits in the State of Illinois. Last month, the Supreme Court had also decided to lift the blockade, ordered by a New York judge, of the regulations for the rest of the country. The litigation continues with other cases, but the immigration and citizenship services have ensured that it has been implemented since Monday.