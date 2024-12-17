The Supreme Court admits the appeal to once again withdraw the Seville Gold Medal from former Franco minister Utrera Molina

The Supreme Court (TS) has accepted for processing the appeal, filed by the Provincial Council of Seville, against the ruling of the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA) that confirmed the annulment of the definitive withdrawal of the gold medal that had The provincial entity was granted in 1969 to José Utrera Molina, former minister of the Ranquista dictatorship and former civil governor of Ciudad Real, Burgos and Seville.

Utrera Molina goes to court to stop the withdrawal of his Seville medal

This appears in an order issued on December 4 and collected by Europa Press, in which the Supreme Court declares the admission of the Provincial Council’s appeal for processing. The High Court concludes that there are issues that “present objective cassational interest for the formation of jurisprudence.” Specifically, it is about determining whether Law 50/2007 (the Historical Memory Law approved during the Government of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero), temporarily applicable to the controversy, can serve as a basis for the agreement of the Seville Provincial Council to withdraw. of the Gold Medal of that province awarded in 1969 to José Utrera Molina.

“And, if so, if the scope and meaning of the concept of exaltation, personal or collective, referred to in article 15.1 of said Law 50/2007 must be motivated by actions or conduct objectively subsumable in the concept of exaltation of the military uprising, the civil war and the dictatorship or if, on the contrary, the exaltation includes the mere participation in all or some of these historical events, such as the fact of having played relevant public positions,” specifies the Supreme Court.

Utrera Molina, who died in Nerja (Málaga) in 2017, was also general secretary of the Movement, and unapologetically praised the dictator Francisco Franco as “an exceptional man.” He defined himself as a “falangist”. His son Luis Felipe is a lawyer for the Franco family and his son-in-law is Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón. At his funeral, ‘Cara al Sol’ was sung in the middle of the street.

Withdrawn in 2016 and returned by court ruling

The withdrawal was adopted by a Plenary agreement in December 2016, when the Seville Provincial Council was governed by the socialist Fernando Rodríguez Villalobos. The agreement definitively revoked the gold medal that said institution had awarded in 1969 to Franco’s former minister and former civil governor of Ciudad Real, Burgos and Seville, José Utrera Molina.

The Contentious Administrative Court number seven of Seville upheld the appeal of Utrera Molina’s family and annulled the aforementioned plenary agreement. The court concluded that the Regulations on Honors and Distinctions of the Provincial Council stipulate that “these honors and distinctions may be revoked, through the ex officio review procedure (…) when for any reasoned circumstance the beneficiaries discredit the honor or distinction imposed.” , but according to the common administrative procedure.

Although the representation of the Provincial Council used Law 52/2007, which recognizes and expands rights and establishes measures in favor of those who suffered persecution or violence during the Civil War and the dictatorship, the Court indicated that the Honors Regulation and Distinctions of the provincial institution “refers to the official review procedure regulated” by the Law of the Common Administrative Procedure of the Administrations, which requires “prior favorable opinion of the Council of State or body “equivalent advisory of the Autonomous Community if there is one.”

“Having examined the administrative file, we must agree with the appellant as the defendant Administration has dispensed with the legally provided procedure by not having in the file the prior favorable opinion of the Council of State or equivalent advisory body of the Autonomous Community if there is one. , which is why it is appropriate to uphold this appeal and declare the nullity of the appealed resolution,” the court concluded.

The TSJA revoked the court’s ruling regarding the ruling that it had been issued (the plenary agreement) disregarding the legally established procedure, but entered into the substance of the matter, annulling and rendering void the agreement to withdraw the distinction because it did not consider it proven that the granting of the medal “was motivated by active participation in the Franco regime, nor was it connected to the circumstances contemplated in article 15.1 of Law 52/2007”, so that That rule was not applicable to him. This will be what the Supreme Court must assess in cassation.