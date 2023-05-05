Facade of the Supreme Court, in Madrid. INMA_FLORES

The Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court has acquitted the secretary-controller of the Madremanya City Council (Girona, 300 inhabitants) of the crime of falsifying certificates for certifying in two documents sent to the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia in 2018 that two candidates for justice of the peace , of Spanish nationality, held the “Catalan nationality”. The official had been sentenced to eight months of suspension of employment for the crime of falsifying certificates, but he appealed the ruling to the high court, which understands that his actions had a “radically harmless” and “childish” nature, and does not deserve punishment. penal.

In October 2018, the official, JCF, sent to the Department of Justices of the Peace of the Superior Court of Justification of Catalonia two documents certifying that a man and a woman, both of Spanish nationality, had “Catalan nationality”. A month later, the department returned the certificates asking him to correct the error, but the secretary replied that he “did not detect any circumstances” to correct, the sentence includes. Months later, in February, the Supreme Court of Catalonia agreed to the appointment of the two residents of Madremanya as justice of the peace and substitute justice of the peace, respectively, despite noting that, instead of Spanish nationality, the official had consigned a different.

For his actions, the Criminal Court Number 1 of Girona sentenced the official as the perpetrator of a crime of falsifying certificates to an eight-month suspension from employment or public office, but the prisoner appealed to the Provincial Court of Girona, which dismissed his appeal. The official then filed a cassation appeal before the Supreme Court, understanding that the sentence infringed the law, arguing that the false elements in the certificates did not entail the “possibility of causing harm” and that he certified the Catalan nationality of the neighbors as established in article 2 of the Constitution (which speaks of the “nationalities and regions” that make up “the Spanish Nation”). It considered that “it was appropriate to attribute Catalan nationality to the proposed candidates, judging that it is a simple matter of ‘legal interpretation of no great importance'”, reads the ruling, which states that the principle of harmfulness has not been applied in this case and that, therefore, the actions of the official do not deserve any “criminal reproach”.

The sentence emphasizes that it is “a notorious fact, of elementary knowledge for the common citizen, that Catalonia is not a State. Catalan nationality does not exist, understood in the terms that matter here”. The Chamber understands that there was no damage because a nationality other than the real one was not certified, but something “that was not, that is not, a nationality.” The documents could not “provoke any kind of effect” and the official’s conduct was “as childish as harmless”, considers the Chamber, which understands that the conduct of an authority or a public official who is untrue cannot be punishable in a certificate “in an irrelevant manner” and “without any significance”.