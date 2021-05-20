Geneva (Confederation)

The High Committee for the Realization of the Objectives of the Human Fraternity Document and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees signed, on Tuesday, a letter of intent aimed at establishing a partnership through which the two parties organize joint humanitarian initiatives in order to provide international assistance and protection to refugees and other persons of concern to the UNHCR. This initiative comes within the framework of activating and implementing the document on human fraternity that was signed by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Mosque, with His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Vatican, in Abu Dhabi on February 4, 2019.

The letter was signed by Counselor Mohamed Abdel Salam, Secretary-General of the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity, and Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, at UNHCR headquarters in Geneva.

The letter expresses the intention of the High Committee for Human Fraternity and the High Commissioner for Refugees to find new ways to mobilize resources and develop initiatives that help serve millions of displaced people around the world, including the charitable and humanitarian initiatives organized by the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity.

High Commissioner Grandi expressed his appreciation to the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity, saying, “The mobilization of available resources, and in particular humanitarian resources, is very important to support the work of the Office of the High Commissioner.”

For his part, Counselor Mohamed Abdel Salam, Secretary-General of the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity, indicated that the document from which the Supreme Committee emerged stipulates the necessity of caring for and supporting refugees. He emphasized that the High Committee for Human Fraternity is ready to support the UNHCR, adding: “The Rohingya refugee crisis is the most appropriate place to start this cooperation between the Commission and the Commission, especially after the fire that broke out in the Rohingya camps in Bangladesh, and the committee pays great attention to the issue of refugees everywhere.” .

The High Commissioner expressed his agreement on the importance of launching a joint initiative between the two sides to help the Rohingya and their host communities. He also highlighted the importance of the multi-religious leaders council that was established, in cooperation between the commission and Religions for Peace, and whose membership is Counselor Abdel Salam.

In this context, Counselor Abdel Salam praised the initiative that brings together religious leaders who represent the diverse religious traditions in the world, and aims to make concerted efforts in serving the forcibly displaced and stateless people around the world, in support of the UNHCR’s efforts at the global, regional and national levels.